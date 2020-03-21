Kroger is expanding its emergency two-week paid sick leave policy to cover employees that are experiencing coronavirus symptoms or self-isolating

Kroger is now offering 14-day paid sick leave to employees experiencing coronavirus symptoms or self-isolating to protect themselves from the virus.

A spokesperson for Kroger said that employees who are self-isolating because they are at higher risk of contracting the virus will need proof from an accredited health care practitioner.

The change comes after reports this week highlighted the shortcomings of its initial emergency coronavirus sick leave policy, which was put in place on March 14.

Kroger announced Saturday that it is expanding its new emergency coronavirus 14-day paid sick leave policy, which was announced earlier this week, to cover employees that are experiencing coronavirus symptoms or are self-isolating to protect themselves from the virus.

According to a spokesperson, employees who are more vulnerable to contracting the virus will be eligible to apply for the paid time off if an accredited health care practitioner verifies that they are at higher risk.

“We believe that by expanding our emergency leave guidelines, more of our associates can feel certain knowing that if their health is affected by or if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, they will be supported while they stay at home and recover,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer, said in a statement on Saturday.

He continued: “We are appreciative of all of our managers who have been working individually with associates in recognition that every associate’s situation is personal. We also want to make it easier for associates to follow our guidance to stay home if they feel sick and to do our part to flatten the curve.”

The news of this policy change comes after a HuffPost report highlighted the shortcomings of its emergency sick leave plan that was put in place on March 14 to provide workers diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine 14 days paid leave.

“The new policy is not enough to deal with the epidemic sweeping the country,” HuffPost reporter Emily Peck wrote on Friday.