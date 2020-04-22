The largest US grocer reveals how to reopen business during the pandemic — here are the biggest takeaways from its 17-page guide

caption Kroger is sharing guidance on operations during a pandemic. source Kroger

Kroger has published a 17-page guide to operating a business amid the ongoing pandemic.

The guide provides tips for cleaning practices, labor allocation, and messaging to customers and employees.

Many businesses could find this useful as they navigate reopening in states that have loosened restrictions on stay-at-home orders.

Kroger has published a 17-page guide for other businesses that are trying to navigate reopening, as states begin loosening restrictions on nonessential businesses.

The guide shares the company’s biggest takeaways after weeks of operating in the midst of the pandemic.

It includes tips on best safety and cleaning practices, recommendations for enforcing social distancing rules, and advice about communicating with employees. Kroger is also giving businesses access to dozens of signs that they can print out and use in their own locations.

“As an essential business, we’ve learned how to operate safe and open environments in retail stores, food production facilities, and distribution centers,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement included in the document. “We learned a lot from others as well – many companies and government officials have partnered with us to share valuable insights.

“We want to share what we’ve learned and best practices with other businesses, so they can take steps now to develop protocols and procedures to reopen safely and continue to flatten the curve,” the statement continued.

Kroger is the largest traditional grocer in the US, with nearly 2,800 stores.

Here are some of the takeaways from the company’s “blueprint for business.” Read the full guide here.