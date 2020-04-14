Another major grocer is pushing to classify its employees as first responders, giving them priority for testing and protective gear

caption Kroger is calling on government officials to classify its employees as first responders. source Kroger

Kroger and a major retail union are calling on government officials to recognize grocery store employees as “extended first responders” or “emergency personnel.”

Kroger is the largest traditional grocer in the US with more than 2,750 stores and nearly 500,000 employees.

Kroger on Tuesday called for federal and state governments to designate grocery store employees as “extended first responders” or “emergency personnel.”

Those designations would give grocery workers special access to personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves, the company said in a joint statement with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, or the UFCW.

“Given the significant daily risk these workers face, we are calling on all of our federal and state leaders to take immediate action,” said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen and UFCW International President Marc Perrone. “Make no mistake, this designation is absolutely critical as it will ensure these frontline workers have priority access to personal protection equipment like masks and gloves.”

Albertsons Companies, which owns grocery chains like Safeway, ACME Markets, Jewel-Osco, Vons, and Pavilions, last week released a statement with the UFCW calling for the same action.

“The temporary designation of first responder or emergency personnel status would help ensure these incredible grocery workers access to priority testing, have access to personal protection equipment, like masks and gloves, as well other workplace protections necessary to keep themselves and the customers they serve safe and healthy,” the statement said.

The UFCW, which is the largest food and retail union in the US, represents workers in both Albertsons and Kroger stores.

Read the full statement from Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen and UFCW International President Marc Perrone:

Since the onset of this pandemic, Kroger family of companies associates, who are also members of the UFCW, have been working tirelessly to make sure that millions of American families have the fresh food and products they need. As all Americans are now witnessing – grocery workers play a critical role in our communities and they must be protected.

Working together, Kroger and the UFCW have already taken significant steps to keep Kroger associates safe and reward them for their incredible sacrifices throughout this ongoing crisis. The truth is more must be done and it must be done now.

Given the significant daily risk these workers face, we are calling on all of our federal and state leaders to take immediate action. Specifically, we are requesting our nation’s leaders to assign a temporary designation of first responder or emergency personnel status for all grocery workers. Make no mistake, this designation is absolutely critical as it will ensure these frontline workers have priority access to personal protection equipment like masks and gloves.

This urgent call for temporary first responder or emergency personnel status is not just about protecting grocery store workers; it is also about protecting the customers they serve and our nation’s food supply in general.

We urge our national and statewide elected leaders to act now and protect these essential workers.