Kroger is working with UPS, USPS, and FedEx to lure more shoppers to stores

Kroger is working with UPS, USPS, and FedEx to bring package-delivery services to its stores, Business Insider has learned.

Kroger plans to test the program, called Kroger Package Services (KPS), in about 220 stores in 2019, according to internal documents reviewed by Business Insider.

“Kroger Package Services is one of several ongoing tests we have in market to further develop our portfolio of seamless customer experiences,” a Kroger spokesperson said. “The pilot allows us to test and learn in a retail setting, gaining useful insights from both customers and associates.”

The program is rolling out amid rapid growth in package deliveries in the US and globally. More than 12.5 billion parcels were shipped in the US last year, marking an increase of nearly 8% over the previous year, according to estimates from Pitney Bowes.

Under KPS, select Kroger stores accept packages – including those that require signatures – from major carriers including UPS, USPS, and FedEx, and store them in a secure area until customers pick them up.

The program also allows shoppers to drop off pre-labeled packages or bring in unboxed items for shipping anywhere in the US. Automated kiosks enable shoppers to print or purchase shipping labels as well.

In documents provided to employees and viewed by Business Insider, Kroger touted the program as a benefit to both shoppers and to the company’s stores.

“When customers enter our doors to take advantage of KPS, there is a high likelihood they will purchase additional items in store,” one document stated.

A Kroger spokesperson confirmed the test to Business Insider.

While the program allows customers to help themselves through self-service kiosks, it will also require some assistance from the store’s employees.

Some employees will complete online training to learn how KPS works so they can assist shoppers. Employees will also be required to scan packages in and out of the store, as well as scan all packages once per day at closing.

