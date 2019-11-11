It looks like 11,000 people pirated KSI vs Logan Paul through the reflection in a YouTube streamer’s glasses

caption KSI beat Logan Paul in a boxing rematch on Saturday. source Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul fought a blockbuster boxing rematch in LA on Saturday, with KSI only just snatching victory.

The match was broadcast on DAZN, a subscription sports streaming service. It wasn’t available to stream on YouTube.

But one YouTuber apparently found a way to stream the match on YouTube to thousands of viewers who didn’t want to cough up for a subscription – by filming himself watching the match with the reflection showing in his glasses.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While thousands of viewers forked over their cash to watch YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul’s boxing rematch on Saturday, others were were finding creative ways to pirate the fight.

KSI and Logan Paul faced off a second time in the Staples Center in LA on Saturday evening, with KSI scraping a narrow victory. The match was streamed live on DAZN, a subscription sport streaming service. Viewers had to pay $19.99 for a month’s subscription, or $99.99 for a year’s subscription to watch the fight.

Anyone trying to stream the fight illegally on YouTube or other streaming platforms quickly found their footage removed.

It appears however that at least one YouTuber found a creative way to stream the fight without tripping the site’s copyright sensors.

He filmed himself watching the fight while wearing glasses, which reflected his screen. Anyone watching his YouTube stream could watch the fight through the reflection of his glasses.

Screenshots circulated on Twitter showed a live viewer-count of 11,000.

Twitter user @xojayys was the first to tweet about the stream.

Bruh I was watching the KSI vs Logan Paul fight through this guys glasses ???????? pic.twitter.com/tQWDp3scuA — Jayys ✹ (@xojayys) November 10, 2019

Shout out to everyone who streamed the Logan Paul Vs. KSI fight ???????????? Even if we had to watch the reflection off of your glasses #loganpaulvsKSI2 pic.twitter.com/Ab6kaTkSs8 — bkf1re (@bkf1re) November 10, 2019

so my friend watched the ksi vs logan paul fight through someone’s glasses, and ive never laughed so hard in my life ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ffDpuqufys — adna (@asapadna) November 10, 2019

Shout out to everyone who streamed the Logan Paul Vs. KSI fight ???????????? Even if we had to watch the reflection off of your glasses #loganpaulvsKSI2 pic.twitter.com/Ab6kaTkSs8 — bkf1re (@bkf1re) November 10, 2019

Business Insider was not able to locate the stream at time of writing, and YouTube was not immediately available for comment when asked whether it had removed it.

KSI and Logan Paul’s camps have yet to release official streaming figures, or numbers on how much streaming revenue the fight pulled in. Logan Paul and KSI’s first match in 2018 brought in an estimated $11 million in revenue.

The piracy cost is likely to be high this time around. If 11,000 people streamed the match via this one YouTube’s glasses, Dazn is out of pocket by around $220,000 from that one stream alone. A rep for KSI said that the pair had decided to stream their rematch on Dazn, and not YouTube, because of the piracy risks.