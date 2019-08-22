Kuala Lumpur airport suffers systems disruptions on Thursday morning

Malaysia Airports said that the flight information display system, WiFi and check-in systems were down. Facebook/Malaysia Airports

Malaysia’s biggest airport – Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) – suffered major systems disruptions that rendered several of its services unavailable on Thursday (August 22) morning.

In a series of social media updates, airport operator Malaysia Airports said that the flight information display system, WiFi and check-in systems were down at both terminals.

A report by The Star added that some shops also had difficulty processing card payments, while autogates at immigration were working intermittently.

Malaysia Airports first tweeted about intermittent network connection on Wednesday night, saying that its flight information display system was affected.

Shortly after that first tweet, it added that the WiFi network had become inaccessible as well.

At around 9am on Thursday, it sent out another update advising passengers on flights departing KLIA to arrive at least four hours before their flight time. Around an hour later, it again tweeted an update, this time asking passengers to check in to their flights via airlines’ mobile apps and websites.

UPDATE: Due to the current systems interruption at KL International Airport, we advise passengers to check-in via the respective airlines’ mobile app or website. Please also arrive 4 hours early prior to your flight. #MYairportsupdates — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) August 22, 2019

However, at around 11am, Malaysia Airports said that except for its flight information display, all of its systems were back up.

UPDATE: We are pleased to inform that all systems except for the Flight Information Display Systems at klia2 are fully functioning. #MYairportsupdates — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) August 22, 2019

A total of 20 flights had been delayed as of 10:30am, the operator added.