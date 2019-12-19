I stayed at a $3,400-a-night private island resort in the Maldives that’s beloved by celebs like Naomi Campbell, and it blew me away — take a look inside

caption The heart of Kudadoo, “The Retreat,” was steps from my residence. It has a bi-level spa, over-water infinity pool, restaurant, bar, gym, recreation area, and both a wine and cheese cellar. source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

In January, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi was voted 2019’s best new luxury hotel by the team at Luxury Travel Intelligence.

I recently spent four days and three nights at Kudadoo, and it didn’t take long to see how it got that title.

All 15 villa residences at Kudadoo are overwater, and, as I quickly found out, they’re also huge.

The resort is adults-only: It only welcomes guests over the age of 15.

With a 24-hour butler, breathtaking views, complete privacy and the luxury of “all-inclusive” room service (what Kudadoo calls “in-residence dining”), I rarely left my villa.

Editor’s note: The writer paid a discounted media rate for his stay at the resort.

Since I began travel writing 15 years ago, I’ve stayed in hundreds of luxury hotels, so it takes a lot to impress me.

I’ve also stayed at 10 ultra-luxe properties in the Maldives. Even so, Kudadoo, a private island resort that opened December 2018, managed to exceed my expectations. Quite frankly, it blew me away.

And I’m not the only one who’s been thoroughly impressed by the resort. Supermodel Naomi Campbell checked into Kudadoo in April.

“Sheer bliss. Thank you @kudadoomaldives. Wearing my Elizabeth Taylor Kaftan,” she wrote on Instagram.

It is also, according to its website, the only fully solar-powered private island in the Maldives.

Here’s what it’s like to stay at Kudadoo.

Once I arrived at Male International Airport in the Maldives, I was picked up by Kudadoo staff in a private car. From there, I was escorted to the resort’s private lounge, where I waited for the seaplane that would take me to paradise.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

The private, 15-seat seaplane ride was operated by Kudadoo’s sister resort Hurawalhi, a luxury property known for its underwater restaurant and dive center. From Hurawalhi, Kudadoo is a six-minute boat ride.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

Kudadoo Maldives is located in the Lhaviyani Atoll, a group of precious islands north of Malé International Airport. The 40-minute seaplane flight had breathtaking aerial views of islands across the vast Indian Ocean.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

At Kudadoo’s arrival jetty, I was greeted by a cheerful staff. Every guest is assigned a private butler (my butler was the excellent Kaushur, far right). He promptly escorted me to my residence, where check-in takes place.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

Kudadoo is so intimate that guests can walk the circumference of the island in about 10 minutes. The private island resort, opened December 2018, is ultra-luxe and exclusive for adults (15 years or older), so it’s a favorite for honeymooners.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

The only guests during my three-night stay were two couples (one gay, one straight).

At $3,400 a night, Kudadoo’s is one of – if not the highest – starting rate for a Maldives resort, though the rate is high because it’s “all-inclusive.” Everything truly is included in the rate: all gourmet meals, premium alcohol, activities like water sports, and yes, even spa treatments.

All 15 villa residences are overwater, and only one residence is a two-bedroom. The thoughtful design ensures plenty of privacy: You can’t see your neighbors while you’re in your residence.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

When it comes to the villas, “spacious” is an understatement. All residences are a whopping 1,017 square feet, which is nearly four times the size of my New York City apartment and bigger than most standard Maldives villas I’ve stayed in.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

A sliding glass wall separated the indoor area from the outdoor area, so I could always have that perfect breeze no matter where I sat.

My residence had Japanese-inspired, environmentally conscious design features, and the main area included high ceilings, handmade furniture, a 54-inch TV, surround stereo system, a well-stocked bar, snacks, and automatic curtains.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

There was also an iPad, pillow menu and Nespresso machine, and the bed was incredibly cozy.

I was greeted by a variety of snacks (my handmade truffles went fast) and a bottle of expensive Taittinger. All food and beverages are unlimited: If I wanted three bottles of Champagne, it was included in the rate.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

It’s worth noting that while all premium alcohol is included, there is a separate ultra-premium wine and Champagne menu you can pay for.

In line with Kudadoo’s Japanese theme was a Zen-filled bath area with stand-alone tub atop white stepping stones and plenty of green plants. Adjacent to it was an outdoor rain shower. The huge towels that felt like blankets were an added bonus.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

It was clear Kudadoo gave a lot of thought to every amenity in the residence. The villa came with custom-made, organic bath products, including shampoo, conditioner, after-sun gel, lip balm, sunscreen and more. There were also soft, luxurious wipes for my sunglasses — a thoughtful touch.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

My 144-square-foot, overwater infinity pool was among the largest en-suite private pools I’ve swum in. It came equipped with a floating bean bag I never wanted to leave.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

My patio had a swinging bench, four sunbeds, a glass-bottom deck, and an outdoor shower.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

With a 24-hour butler, breathtaking views, complete privacy and the luxury of “all-inclusive” room service – what Kudadoo calls “in-residence dining” – I rarely left my villa.

And guests really can be completely secluded if they prefer.

I was equipped with a cell phone that called my butler directly, so I could have anything delivered to my door and never see anyone, which is why high-profile guests, like Naomi Campbell, love it here.

I found myself jumping into the lagoon from my pool more than once, but there is also a ladder for those who want to snorkel. The water was quite choppy during my visit, though it lent to a great workout and I still saw plenty of tropical fish.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

Naturally, the island’s white-sand beaches with crystal-clear waters beckoned.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

Since there are only 15 residences (in high season, that could mean 30 guests total on the island if completely full) and most guests spend all their time in their residence, the private beaches are virtually empty.

There’s a point where the shallow end breaks into the reef, a perfect spot for snorkeling where you can see tropical fish and stingrays.

The heart of the resort, “The Retreat,” was steps from my residence. It has a bi-level spa, over-water infinity pool, restaurant, bar, gym, recreation area, and both a wine and cheese cellar.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

The roof has 984 solar panels that distribute 319 kilowatts per hour, according to the resort manager, who also says Kudadoo is the only self-sufficient resort (in which the primary source of energy is solar) in the Maldives.

I was living for the structure of “The Retreat,” which felt straight from “Game of Thrones.” Space abounds at the pool, which was never crowded.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

The bar was right there, too – and there’s never a bill to sign since everything on the island is included in your $3,400-a-night stay.

The overwater restaurant had both indoor and outdoor seating. The menu, which is the same as the one in your residence, featured various international and local cuisine, like Thai, Indian, Maldivian and Italian by a French chef. I highly suggest the Thai food.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

This brings me to the cheese cellar. Kudadoo imports gourmet cheeses from all over the world, with a selection of more than 50 cheeses available. I took full advantage of this: Every morning, I ordered a selection of cheese for in-residence breakfast.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

The Retreat has stunning architecture and features a second-floor recreation area with vaulted ceiling and sweeping views solely dedicated to a ping-pong table (which converts into a pool table).

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

I found the Sulha spa featured a handful of treatment rooms with gorgeous views and an outdoor tub. All spa treatments were included in the stay, so I had two daily massages (the Thai massage was incredible). The spa also offers facials, Reiki, body treatments, and more.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

Sulha spa featured an indoor salt chamber, the only one in the Maldives. The walls were lined with imported, Himalayan salt. I got a foot scrub inside and felt all the better for it.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

At night, the resort transformed various spots throughout the island into romantic experiences, like candle-lit beach or poolside dinners.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

I chose to dine at the arrival jetty (pictured in the distance), which was rendered unrecognizable by night. It was lovely to be under the stars listening to the sound of the sea – and the clarity was unreal.

Hammocks swayed under tall coconut trees in the center of the island. I spent time reading and falling asleep one afternoon. Again, I felt that I was the only person on the island since the other guests rarely left their residences.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

Like most guests, I ordered breakfast every morning in my residence.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

The menu was extensive, with plating that was always colorful, whether filled with fresh fruit, eggs, smoothies, or pancakes.

Thanks to Kudadoo’s “Anything. Anywhere. Anytime.” concept, there is no limit to how much you can order. There is also no breakfast buffet at Kudadoo, which amps up the luxury factor.

One morning, my butler brought me a “floating breakfast” to go above and beyond the typical in-room dining experience.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

For those looking for a bit of adventure, Kudadoo offers a private sandbar called Dream Island and jet skis for guests. The latter of these are at no extra charge, which is atypical for motorized water sports at other resorts.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

The white strip of sand in the image above is Dream Island. It’s not too far off of the resort, and parties can book time slots on it for total privacy. I had it all to myself.

There’s a small shaded cabana on the island and nothing else, which made it exotic and surreal. I arrived via jet ski, though staff can get you there by boat (less than 10 minutes) if you prefer.

After swimming in the crystal-clear water, I strolled the sandbar, which is so white, you have to squint.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

While unlimited amenities, excursions, and activities abound at Kudadoo, I was equally happy just chilling out at my residence, whether it was having a floating breakfast or watching the sunset.

source Jimmy Im / Business Insider

And on the topic of sunsets, yes: The sunsets with unobstructed views were as unbelievable as you’d think. The only thing missing was dolphins flipping out of the water — but, at Kudadoo, that could likely be arranged.