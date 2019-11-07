Kuehne + Nagel Launches New Airfreight Perishable Hub in New Zealand

One of the world’s leading perishable logistics providers further expands its global network

Growing the KN FreshChain footprint across South Asia Pacific





AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – Media OutReach – November 7, 2019 – Kuehne + Nagel further enhances its perishable logistics service offering with the opening of an airfreight perishable hub in Auckland, New Zealand. The brand new facility is part of Kuehne + Nagel’s strategy to grow its airfreight offering in the region, in particular the KN FreshChain footprint. Being one of the leading perishable logistics providers in the world, Kuehne + Nagel aims to drive service excellence and further strengthen its end-to-end perishable solutions.









Picture caption, from left to right: Francis Murugan, Managing Director Kuehne + Nagel New Zealand, Karen Hageman, General Manager Airfreight Kuehne + Nagel New Zealand, Jens Drewes, President Kuehne + Nagel South Asia Pacific

Jens Drewes, President South Asia Pacific of Kuehne + Nagel says, “With a well-known international reputation for producing high-quality food products and produce for export, New Zealand is an ideal location for building an airfreight perishable facility. This investment reaffirms our long-term commitment to creating value for our customers through our airfreight solutions, especially KN FreshChain.”

Located close to the Auckland Airport, the hub of over 6,000 m2 has a dedicated space for the storage and management of temperature-sensitive products. The facility is equipped with six perishable cool rooms with adjustable temperature and two freezer chambers. There are also two rooms dedicated for the handling of pharmaceutical products. Additionally, the hub is Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) certified.

“The perishable industry is a key growth area for Kuehne + Nagel. The new facility will address the needs for high-quality transportation of temperature-sensitive perishable products and strengthen our position as a leading player in the New Zealand airfreight perishable industry,” adds Francis Murugan, Managing Director, Kuehne + Nagel New Zealand.





About Kuehne + Nagel

With almost 82,000 employees at more than 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in the seafreight, airfreight, contract logistics and overland businesses, with a clear focus on providing IT-based integrated logistics solutions. Further information can be found at www.kuehne-nagel.com