Kumail Nanjiani’s wife posted another photo of him shirtless on Instagram and somehow it’s even better than the original

Emily V. Gordon shared a shirtless photo of her husband Kumail Nanjiani to show off how buff he is, but with a heartwarming twist.

Gordon, who has been married to Nanjiani since 2007, posted the photo on Tuesday that showed the actor and comedian holding a joystick and playing a video game while the couple’s 11-year-old cat, Bagel, cuddled up to him.

“He’s super buff but he’s also still super this guy: a horrifically focused gamer and the best cat lap. And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, please go to the Instagram of @kumailn,” Gordon captioned an image of Nanjiani.

Gordon shared the image following Nanjiani’s incredible body transformation for his role in Marvel’s upcoming movie “The Eternals.” Nanjiani stunned fans and celebrities when he posted two photos showing how ripped he got in preparation for the film.

In his lengthy caption, the actor, known for roles on “Silicon Valley” and “The Big Sick” (which he co-wrote with Gordon, based on the couple’s real-life love story) said that he “never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long.”

Nanjiani said that he was blessed to work “with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world” in order to get in the best shape possible for the action movie.

The actor also gave credit to trainer Grant Roberts, who he started working with in January 2019, and others involved in his fitness journey: celebrity trainer and nutritionist David Higgins, celebrity personal trainer Ellis Patridge, trainer and nutritionist Gavin Eivers, and trainer Tom Cheeseman.

“The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year,” he added. “I promise I’ll be interesting again some day.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts said that Nanjiani trained approximately four or five days every week.

“We sent him away [to film the movie] in peak physical condition, but he’s had to maintain that,” Roberts said. “I give him kudos for being able to do that, especially when he was working.”

Roberts added: “I’m so impressed by him. “I can only do so much. He’s the one who has to push through, and it’s definitely painful and there are sacrifices. Kumail drank the Kool-Aid and was all in. I’m very proud of him.”

Marvel’s “The Eternals” hits theaters on November 6, 2020. The star-studded cast includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden, and Kit Harington.