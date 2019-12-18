How Kumail Nanjiani got ripped for Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ according to personal trainers

caption Pre-transformation Kumail doing stand-up in “The Big Sick.” source Lionsgate

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani recently revealed his strikingly muscular physique ahead of his star turn in the 2020 Marvel movie “The Eternals.”

Nanjiani said on Instagram he trained for nearly a year with a team of experts and couldn’t have done it without the resources of a big-budget Hollywood studio.

His trainer, Grant Roberts, said Nanjiani built muscles the same way anyone can – with hard work and dedication.

Here’s what other trainers told Insider it actually takes to get a superhero body.

On Monday, 41-year-old actor Kumail Nanjiani posed shirtless on Instagram, unveiling the jaw-dropping transformation he underwent to star in the upcoming Marvel movie “The Eternals.”

Formally known for his comedy, which he delivered with a more average build, Nanjiani now sports six-pack abs and muscular arms and shoulders to play the role of Kingo, a samurai with cosmic powers.

Fans and celebrities – including noted strongmen Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Terry Crews, as well as fellow comedians like Judd Apatow – publicly celebrated Nanjiani’s hard work by commenting on the social media post.

Even pornography-distributing platform Pornhub changed the photo representing the category “muscular men” to Nanjiani.

But how did he do it? The answer, it appears, is great nutrition, top-notch support, and commitment.

Nanjiani said it took the help of experts, and a full year, to make the change

The Pakistani-American actor was quick to admit that he couldn’t have done it alone, and unlike many people trying to get in shape, he had the help of a whole team of professionals funded by the big-budget Hollywood studio.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” Nanjiani wrote in the photo caption. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

One of his trainers, A-list workout guru Grant Roberts, shared Nanjiani’s photo on his own Instagram account with more details about the process.

“The key element before beginning any transformation is establishing a realistic goal,” Roberts wrote. He said it that while Nanjiani’s transformation required hard work and discipline, it wasn’t about the actor “starving” himself or spending “hours upon hours” at the gym.

Instead, according to Roberts, he and the rest of the team helped Nanjiani make lifestyle changes so he could change his body in a healthy and sustainable way.

More specifically, Nanjiani trained four to five days a week at the gym, including twice a day on occasion, for nearly a year, Roberts told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m so impressed by him. I can only do so much. He’s the one who has to push through, and it’s definitely painful and there are sacrifices,” he said.

caption Exercise is important, but diet matters more when it comes to achieving visible stomach muscles. source Jorge Quinteros

Getting Hollywood jacked takes a lot of time, and a few tricks

Clear muscle definition comes from a combination of low body fat along with solid time at the gym, ideally doing a combination of resistance training like weightlifting and high-intensity cardio, according to personal trainer Noam Tamir, founder and CEO of TS Fitness. He said this is the strategy Halle Berry likely used when she showed off her own muscular midriff earlier this year.

But even more than perfecting your workouts, getting six-pack abs and other well-defined muscles is about eating right, Tamir previously told Insider.

“It’s like 90% diet. If you watch your nutrition very, very closely, you can get abs,” Tamir said. That means maintaining a calorie deficit (eating less than you burn off) if you’re trying to lose body fat, but also getting plenty of protein to continue building and maintaining muscle.

Like Roberts, Tamir said sustainability, not quick fixes, is the best way to get ripped, whether to play a superhero or just feel like one. “It’s really important to be realistic,” he said. “Body fat reduction is going to happen from good nutrition, discipline, and being super active.”

