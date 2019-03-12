Kung Fu Panda Spectacular Live to Hold Global Premiere at The Venetian Theatre in Macao

Five-Time Tony Award® Winner Susan Stroman Leads Star-studded Global Creative Team

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 March 2019 – Broadway Asia — one of the largest production, management and distribution companies in the global markets led by Executive Producers Simone Genatt and Marc Routh — and DreamWorks Theatricals, a division of Universal Theatrical Group, today announced the launch of DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda Spectacular Live — a thrilling new live action entertainment at The Venetian Theatre in Macao combining the best of Hollywood, Broadway and circus. The five-time Tony Award® winner Susan Stroman will bring her legendary talents to one of the most successful animated films of all time, Kung Fu Panda.









David Thompson, Susan Stroman and Simone Ganett





Illustration by Michael Curry Design, 59 Productions and Stufish Design

DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda Spectacular Live is set to transform the entertainment landscape in Macao. Building on the globally successful franchise of the beloved Kung Fu Panda films, the production has the wisdom, heart and humor of the world-renowned franchise, combined with the high-level design and impact of a major live action immersive spectacular resident show. “The production will be an exciting new experience for audiences of all ages — as it incorporates storytelling, state-of-the art projection mapping and video design, immersive aerial and acrobatics as well as extraordinary puppetry and martial arts,” said director and choreographer Susan Stroman. “The hilarious and heart-warming characters from the films will come to life in an extraordinary action filled live performance.”

Award-winning artist Susan Stroman has assembled a brilliant creative team including some of the most sought-after and acclaimed live entertainment artists around the globe. Co-conceived by Susan Stroman and David Thompson (the writer of Broadway’s longest running revival, Chicago), the live action show features character costumes and puppetry designed by the renowned Michael Curry (Broadway’s The Lion King and Frozen, the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the Super Bowl XLVI), and six-time Tony Award® winning costumer designer William Ivey Long. The large-scale attraction incorporates the best scenic design by STUFISH/Ray Winkler (Las Vegas installation of Ka, the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics, and many famous concert tours including Madonna and the Rolling Stones), lighting design by Ken Billington (designer of over 100 Broadway productions), and projection and video design by 59 Productions (Tony Awards® and Olivier Award Winners for An American in Paris and War Horse). The production also features the original film score composed by GRAMMY® and OSCAR® Winner Hans Zimmer.

Performances are scheduled to commence in late December 2019 at The Venetian Theatre in Macao, with casting information and ticket details to be announced soon. Be first in the line for tickets – register at: www.kungfupandaspectacular.com







Please download high-resolution images from the link below. All file names are attributed, please credit accordingly:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9dgxiepzzx5k6ix/AAAjtkfPa97L_Y6YxAv9CIa8a?dl=0

About Broadway Asia

Broadway Asia is among the largest production, management, distribution and licensing companies of live entertainment in the global market, and its founders Simone Genatt and Marc Routh are two of the most active commercial Broadway producers throughout the global market. Over the last 20 years, theatrical productions by Broadway Asia partners have played in over 400 cities in more than 40 countries on five continents and have garnered in excess of 50 global theatrical awards. Select international productions include many Broadway Tony Award-winning musicals and other live entertainment attractions: An American in Paris; The Sound of Music; The Producers; Hairspray; Amelie, Legally Blonde; Cinderella; Rock of Ages; Stomp; Cookin’/Nanta; The Great Comet; Fuerzabruta; Jay Chou’s The Secret; Ice Age Live, A Mammoth Adventure; and currently on Broadway, Anastasia.

About DreamWorks Theatricals

DreamWorks Theatricals, a division of Universal Theatrical Group, was established to develop and produce live stage productions inspired by the studio’s acclaimed animated films, including Shrek The Musical, Madagascar Live!, and The Prince of Egypt. UTG, the live theatre division of Universal Pictures, is currently represented by the musical phenomenon Wicked, which has been seen by over 50 million people worldwide, making it one of the most successful theatrical ventures of all time. Universal’s critically acclaimed musical adaptation of Billy Elliot, which won four Olivier Awards and ten Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, concluded its 11 year run in the West End and continues to play worldwide. Recently, Universal produced the Broadway premiere of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn with Roundabout Theatre Company and the Tony-nominated Broadway production of Bring It On: The Musical.

About Susan Stroman

As the most celebrated director/choreographer working on Broadway today, Susan Stroman holds the distinction of winning five Tony Awards® for her direction and choreography, two Laurence Olivier Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, eight Outer Critic Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and a record five Astaire Awards. She is the recipient of the George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Theater. Stroman is the first choice for Broadway producers because of her inventive choreography, her terrific sense of comedy, and her story-telling genius. She led The Producers to its own record of receiving the most Tony Awards® in Broadway history, and created the brilliant dance piece Contact which won three Tony Awards® including Best Musical. Other career highlights include directing and choreographing the 10-year run of A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, choreographing Liza With a Z for Radio City Music Hall, collaborating with the legendary Kander and Ebb on The Scottsboro Boys, and creating major new ballets for New York City Ballet and the Martha Graham Dance Company and helping to re-invent the classics Show Boat and Oklahoma! with exciting new choreography. Her frequent collaborators include significant talent from Hollywood (Mel Brooks, Woody Allen, Liza Minelli) and Broadway (Harold Prince, Kander & Ebb and Nathan Lane). Additional credits include Crazy For You, Big, The Music Man, Young Frankenstein, Big Fish and Bullets Over Broadway. She is a distinguished member of the Theater Hall Of Fame.