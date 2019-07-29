Apple will launch 3 new iPhones with 5G compatibility in 2020, according to a reliable Apple-watcher

Apple will launch three iPhone models with 5G support in 2020, according to an updated note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cited by MacRumors.

Kuo, a reputable Apple-watcher, had originally said two of the three upcoming iPhones would support 5G, but said Apple would now add the capability to all the new devices.

According to Kuo, Apple also has greater resources for developing 5G on iPhone after buying Intel’s modem business in a $1 billion deal.

It’ll also make Apple more competitive against cheap Chinese Android phones with 5G capabilities.

Apple was originally expected to release two 5G-supported iPhones next year. A third, smaller phone was not expected to have 5G support.

But Kuo, who is frequently accurate in his Apple predictions, revised his outlook. All three iPhones will have 5G, according to MacRumors, so Apple can better compete with cheap Android devices that have the capability. It could also boost uptake of augmented reality applications.

The firm now has better capacity to develop 5G technology after buying the bulk of Intel’s modem business in a $1 billion deal.

Kuo expects the new phones to support superfast mmWave 5G, as well as the slightly slower sub-6GHz 5G.

5G support is expected to be the biggest upgrade for the new iPhones, which will likely feature chips from both Qualcomm and Samsung. The new phones may integrate Touch ID into the screen for the first time, and feature an updated 3D camera.

You can read what’s expected for the 2020 iPhone lineup in our roundup here.