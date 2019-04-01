People think a promo pic for ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ was so heavily edited that Kourtney looks like she has 6 toes

caption The 16th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premiered Sunday. source Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West shared a promotional photo for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, some Instagram users zeroed in on what they claimed were edited parts of the image, Cosmopolitan reported.

Some people pointed out Kourtney Kardashian‘s feet and said it looks like she has six toes.

Several commenters said it looks like the bottom portion of Khloe Kardashian‘s body was edited out of the image.

And others claimed it looks like Kendall Jenner was digitally added to the photo.

People think a new promotional photo for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was so heavily edited that it looks like Kourtney Kardashian has six toes.

On Sunday, ahead of the premiere of the reality TV show’s 16th season, Kim Kardashian West shared a picture of herself with her four sisters and Kris Jenner.

“Our Sweet 16!” Kardashian West captioned the post. “Can’t believe ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is premiering our 16th season tonight! Be sure to tune into E!”

While most fans expressed their excitement over the show’s return in the comments section of the post, others zeroed in on what they claimed were edited parts of the image, Cosmopolitan reported.

Some people pointed out Kourtney’s feet and said it looks like she has six toes.

“We just gonna ignore Kourtney has 6 toes in this?” one Instagram user commented. Another asked: “What’s up with Kourtney’s left foot?”

caption Some Instagram users said Kourtney Kardashian’s left foot looks like it has an extra toe. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Several commenters said it looks like the bottom portion of Khloe Kardashian’s body was edited out of the image.

“I can’t figure out where Khloe’s legs are at,” one person said.

caption Several people claimed that the lower half of Khloe Kardashian’s body was edited out of the photo. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

And others claimed it looks like Kendall Jenner was digitally added to the photo.

“Kendall looks like she couldn’t make it so they cropped her in,” one person wrote. Someone else asked, “Why is Kendall just copy and pasted onto this photo? Looking like a tipped over mannequin.”

While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have yet to respond to these claims, several of them have shut down photo-editing accusations before.

In February earlier this year, some people accused Khloe of editing her thumb in a photo she posted on Instagram. In response to one of these comments, the reality TV star said she used a “glitch app” to edit the photo but did not digitally alter her thumb.

“You can’t control what [the app] makes a glitch effect to,” Khloe wrote. “The fact that y’all think one would Photoshop thumbs concerns me a bit. What the hell are y’all Photoshopping?”

And in March 2018, after people accused Kardashian West of editing herself to appear thinner in an Instagram photo, the KKW Beauty founder called the claims “ridiculous” in a post on her website.

In her post, Kardashian West said she simply reposted a portion of a photo one of her fans had shared online. According to the beauty mogul, the fan had added a mirror effect to the original image, which was from celebrity news agency Backgrid.

Representatives for Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.