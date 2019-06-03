Khloe Kardashian explained why Tristan Thompson’s face was blurred out on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

caption Fans were confused as to why Tristan Thompson’s face was blurred out in the episode. source E!

Fans noticed that Tristan Thompson’s face was blurred out in photos that appeared on Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

After seeing tweets about the blurry photos, Khloe Kardashian attempted to explain why.

According to Kardashian, she didn’t know the photos would be blurred, but said she wasn’t responsible for it.

Kardashian also alluded to the fact that Thompson may not have signed a release for those photos to be featured.

On Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Khloe Kardashian and longtime friend Malika Haqq went to Cleveland to see Tristan Thompson, who Kardashian was still dating at the time. But fans watching the episode noticed that Thompson’s face was blurred in the short clip that featured him, and now, Kardashian is explaining the likely reason why.

In the episode, Thompson only appears for a brief moment, cuddling daughter True Thompson after he gets home, but the camera did focus on framed photos of him and Kardashian around their house. Fans immediately pointed out that his face was blurred out in those photos on Twitter, and Kardashian responded to clear things up.

At first, she admitted that she herself hadn’t noticed that Thompson’s face wasn’t featured in the episode.

“Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know,” Kardashian tweeted, along with a shrugging woman emoji. “Well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out.”

Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know ????????‍♀️ #KUWTK well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out https://t.co/A4ZlBI3Jwx — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 3, 2019

In another tweet, she added, “We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL.”

We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK https://t.co/yvJLlrTl2J — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 3, 2019

Then, when a fan tweeted Kardashian to find out if release forms were necessary for “KUWTK,” she wrote, “yes there is!” along with two eye roll emojis.

Although Thompson and Kardashian broke up earlier this year following reports that he had cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods, “KUWTK” hasn’t caught up to real time yet, so on the show, they are still together, trying to make things work. On Sunday’s episode, Haqq revealed she wasn’t sure if Kardashian was actually happy in their relationship, and Kardashian admitted that she still had a hard time trusting Thompson.

So far, Thompson has yet to comment himself on the blurred photos.