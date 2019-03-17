Former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a teenage girl, according to report

caption Kyle Massey source Flickr/Neon Tommy

Former “That’s So Raven” and Disney Channel star Kyle Massey has been accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents obtained by US Weekly.

Massey – now 27 – met the unnamed teen in 2009 when she was four-years-old and stayed in touch to help assist her career in entertainment, according to the lawsuit. The girl and her mother say that Massey “held himself out as a father figure” to the young girl.

Their communication allegedly picked back up last November, when the girl texted Massey and mentioned she was interested in auditioning for the remake of “Corey in the House,” a “Raven” spinoff in which the actor originally starred. The Disney Channel alum invited the girl – who lived near Seattle – to come stay with him and his girlfriend in Los Angeles, while he helped find her an agent, according to the suit.

In December, Massey requested to become the girl’s friend on Snapchat and began sending suggestive text messages, photos, and videos, including images of his penis, according to the lawsuit.

The case, which has not been formally filed yet, is a $1.5 million civil suit for intentional infliction of emotional distress and three counts of negligence, including an attempt to commit a lewd act with a minor.

Massey’s mother Angel has been vocal on Instagram in defense of her son. “KYLE MASSEY IS THE VICTIM! Where is the justice for MEN?!” she wrote.

Massey first starred in the Disney original series “That’s So Raven” in 2003 as Raven-Symoné’s little brother, Cory. He then went on to star in the spinoff of the show, called “Cory in the House,” which only lasted two seasons.