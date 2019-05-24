$250 million PSG player Kylian Mbappe has been told to ‘be on time’ and ‘eat, sleep, and play like a professional’ if he wants more responsibility

caption Kylian Mbappe. source Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has been told by his Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel to “be on time” and “play like a professional.”

Tuchel was reacting to Mbappe’s recent statement where he said he wants more responsibility, regardless of whether it’s at PSG or another club.

The news sparked rumors he could be available to purchase in the summer transfer market.

Tuchel said Mbappe “is smart” and “knows what he’s doing.”

Kylian Mbappe has been told he needs to “be on time” and “eat, sleep, and play like a professional” if he wants more responsibility at Paris Saint-Germain.

The $250 million forward made a shock statement at an awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday where he used the platform to say he would seek a move elsewhere if he is not given more responsibility at PSG.

Mbappe, 20, is already one of the best soccer players on the planet and would not be short of admirers should he be available to purchase in the summer transfer market, despite his expensive price tag. Real Madrid is just one club reportedly interested in buying him.

The PSG manager Thomas Tuchel reacted to Mbappe’s comments this week by saying the player is smart and “knows what he’s doing,” Sky Sports reports.

However, Spanish sports publication MARCA reported that Tuchel also said that it was not “necessary” for Mbappe to have said what he said in public.

“I’m a little divided [about his reaction]. But he has goals and he has a lot of confidence. He decided to make this speech and he is very smart. He knows what he’s doing,” Tuchel said.

“But I encourage him to take responsibility. I encourage everyone to take responsibility. There’s no point in giving a speech to take responsibility. I encourage everyone. To be on time, to eat well like a professional, to sleep like a professional. To train and play like a professional. I encourage everyone to do this every day. There is no point in making a public speech.”

He went on: “I am calm and not angry about it. I often say he’s a special boy. He wants to score, score, he wants to have all the trophies he can have. He is a special player.”

Whether he gets that trophies at PSG or not remains to be seen.