Kylian Mbappe shines even without Neymar, helping PSG beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford

Kylian Mbappe tormented Manchester United with his trademark pace, scoring Paris Saint-Germain’s second goal in a strong 2-0 win.

The victory puts PSG in a commanding position ahead of the second Champions League leg in Paris next month.

Watch Mbappe’s goal right here.

Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria, and Presnel Kimpembe combined to help Paris Saint-Germain defeat Manchester United in their own backyard.

United would have been hoping for victory. Having sacked former manager Jose Mourinho mid-December and appointed fan favorite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a caretaker, something interesting started happening at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer put smiles back on the faces of the United team, oversaw an incredible period of form, and ahead of his 12th game in charge on Tuesday, the popular Norwegian was undefeated.

United’s positive turn even coincided with poor fortune at PSG, as injuries to key forwards Edinson Cavani and Neymar meant Paris boss Thomas Tuchel was without two players that had, traditionally, brought the very best out of Mbappe – the most valuable soccer player on the planet.

But PSG wiped the smiles off of United’s faces with a ten-minute pummel after the break. After a slow start, Paris attacked and attacked until United relented, capitulated, and conceded two second half goals in quick succession.

The first arrived in the 53rd minute, when Angel di Maria whipped a corner kick into the six-yard box. United were caught ball-watching and it was up to Kimpembe to boom a one-touch shot into the goal; 1-0. Nobody celebrated the goal as much as di Maria, who was clearly overjoyed at playing such an important role against his former club.

But di Maria’s role was not yet over, as he played provider in the game’s second goal just six minutes later when he fired in a well-timed low cross from the right hand-side to an incoming Mbappe, who relied on all of his lung-busting pace to stay ahead of his markers and send a sumptuous shot past United goalkeeper David de Gea, doubling PSG’s lead.

Though PSG finished the game 2-0 winners, this Champions League knockout round fixture is not yet over, as the two teams must contest the second leg, in Paris, on March 6.

However, with two away goals struck in Manchester United’s ground, PSG has given itself the strongest possible chance of eliminating the English team and progressing into the quarter-final stage itself next month.