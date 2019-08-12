PSG fans are telling Neymar to get out of the club but match-winner Kylian Mbappe says the team still needs him

Kylian Mbappe says Paris Saint-Germain is “not the same team” without Neymar after the Brazilian was left out of the club’s 3-0 win over Nimes Olympique.

PSG fans could be heard shouting, “son of a b—-.” A banner at the Parc des Princes also told Neymar to “get out.”

Neymar has been told he is free to leave PSG by sporting director Leonardo, however the French champion will only sell him for $200 million.

Kylian Mbappe has said Paris Saint-Germain isn’t the same team without Neymar after fans could be heard urging the Brazilian forward to leave the club during Sunday’s win over Nimes Olympique.

PSG strolled to a 3-0 win at the Parc des Princes thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani, Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria, but Neymar was not in the squad for the first match of the Ligue 1 season, with manager Thomas Tuchel opting to leave sideline the 27-year-old because of apparent uncertainties over his future.

Neymar has been told he is free to leave Paris this summer by club sporting director Leonardo after a number of problems on-and-off the field.

The former FC Barcelona forward was banned for three games in April after lashing out at a fan after the French Cup defeat to Rennes, and in June, he faced a similar sanction from UEFA, who also banned the PSG forward for three games for “insulting match officials” during the Champions League defeat to Manchester United earlier in the year.

That same month, a 26-year-old woman accused him of rape, an allegation he denies.

Neymar’s omission from Sunday’s match still couldn’t stop the Brazil international from grabbing the headlines.

Goal reported that, throughout the victory in the French capital, fans could be heard shouting “son of a b—-.” A banner also called for the unsettled star to “get out” of the club.

Despite PSG romping to an easy win, Kylian Mbappe, who provided one goal and one assist, said the team simply isn’t the same without Neymar.

“We will try to be as competitive as possible.” Mbappe said after the game, according to Goal. “I will not lie and we will see what will happen with the situation of Neymar because it is not the same team without him. But we will continue and we will try to give the best of ourselves, for us, and our loved ones.”

PSG boss Tuchel has also hinted at his desire for Neymar to remain with the club, after telling French TV show Canal Football Club he has no updates on the 27-year-old’s future.

“If we lose Neymar, maybe I will not sleep,” he said. “Because it would be hard to lose him and find another player who can do the same things for us. Maybe no news is good news.

“It’s hard not knowing,” Tuchel added. “Because I want him at home. But we have to find solutions without him too.”

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 for a world record fee of $263 million, and has since scored 51 times in 58 games for the Parisians, lifting the Ligue 1 trophy in both seasons.