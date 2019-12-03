Kylian Mbappe shared a heartfelt photo with his footballing hero at the Ballon d’Or awards, a decade after being rejected by him as a 10-year-old fan

caption Mbappe, Drogba, and Sandy Heribert. source Getty/Franck Fife

Kylian Mbappe finally got a selfie with Didier Drogba on Monday night at the Ballon d’Or awards, a decade after being snubbed by him as a 10-year-old boy.

Mbappe was watching Chelsea take on Barcelona in London in May 2009 when he had been promised a photo with his hero, according to FourFourTwo.

However, the French youngster was let down by Drogba, who was caught up in an infamous row with referee Tom Henning Ovrebo, whom he called “a f—ing disgrace” live on television.

“10 years ago after Chelsea vs Barcelona, a child came to me and wanted to take a picture,” said Drogba on stage. “That day I said no. I want to pay my debt now.”

Watch the heartwarming moment below.

On Monday night at the 63rd Ballon d’Or awards, however, Mbappe saw his dream finally come true as he was handed his trophy by Drogba, who was one of the hosts of the prestigious awards night.

“10 years ago after Chelsea vs Barcelona, a child came to me and wanted to take a picture,” said Drogba on stage in Paris, says FourFourTwo.

“That day I said no because of the disgraceful refereeing decisions. I learned that the child was Kylian Mbappe. I want to pay my debt now.”

Drogba asked the crowd – which included Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and a number of the world’s other biggest stars – to rise, as he took a selfie with Mbappe and co-host Sandy Heribert.

Mbappe finished sixth in the final Ballon d’Or standings, behind only Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk, and Lionel Messi.

Messi’s victory was his sixth of all time and moved him one ahead of Ronaldo as the award’s most frequent ever recipient.

