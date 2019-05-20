One of the best soccer players on the planet appears to be open to a summer trade, but few clubs could afford his $280 million price tag

caption Kylian Mbappe. source Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe used an awards ceremony as a platform to say he wants more responsibility, which may be with Paris Saint-Germain or “may be elsewhere.”

Mbappe is one of the best soccer players on the planet and is currently worth up to $280 million, according to recent valuations.

This means only the richest clubs in the sport will actually be able to afford his transfer fee.

Juventus, Manchester United, and Real Madrid have all been linked with the player in recent months.

The 20-year-old has been headline news throughout the 2018-2019 soccer season. He’s scored goals that are like works of art, has shone even without Neymar in the team, and once scored four goals in 13 minutes.

His dribbling ability, counter attack play, and all-round pace have helped him tally 36 goals plus 12 assists in combined Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League appearances, which is a strike rate of a goal scored or created once for every 61.6 minutes he has played.

To put that in perspective, Robert Lewandowski has scored or created a goal every 99 minutes at Bayern Munich and Cristiano Ronaldo has been responsible for a goal or assist once every 92 minutes at Juventus. The only player ahead of Mbappe is Lionel Messi, who scores or creates a goal every 55 minutes at FC Barcelona.

His extraordinary performance level was recognized at a Paris ceremony on Sunday, when he was given the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.

And during his acceptance speech, Mbappe said he is seeking increased responsibility – even if means moving away from the club. “I feel it’s time to have more responsibility,” he said, according to the official Ligue 1 website. “I hope it may be Paris Saint-Germain, it will be with great pleasure, or it may be elsewhere for a new project.”

caption Mbappe with his Player of the Season trophy. source Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Mbappe is considered one of soccer’s best players and is currently the most valuable. The CIES Football Observatory, a sports think tank in Switzerland, believes he’s worth up to $280 million because of his young age, potential, and the fact he has three years left on his PSG contract.

This expensive pricetag means very few soccer clubs aside from Europe’s richest would consider bidding for Mbappe, should he be available to purchase this summer.

Juventus, Manchester United, and Real Madrid have all been linked with the player in recent months – but only time will tell if one of them will actually be able to afford him.