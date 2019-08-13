Kylie Jenner just celebrated her 22nd birthday by chartering a $250 million superyacht that was once owned by a fugitive businessman — take a look inside

caption Makeup mogul and certified billionaire Kylie Jenner chartered the 300-foot Tranquility to celebrate her 22nd birthday. source Burgess

Makeup mogul and billionaire Kylie Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday on August 10th, and she spared no expense to do it in style.

According to Robb Report, Jenner chartered a 300-foot superyacht called Tranquility that costs €1.1 million (or just over $1.2 million) per week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently cruising through the Mediterranean with friends and family.

As expected, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been sharing plenty of glamorous photos of herself on social media, but none showing off much of the luxurious yacht itself.

Here’s a closer look at Tranquility, and more about the yacht’s surprisingly sketchy history.

Kylie Jenner turned 22 on August 10th. Earlier this month, she rented a 300-foot superyacht for the occasion and set sail on a tour of the Mediterranean with friends and family.

Tranquility — which is roughly the size of a football field — is reportedly worth $250 million.

Chartering the superyacht costs €1.1 million (or over $1.2 million) per week — which is a lot, but not all that much for the billionaire makeup mogul.

According to charter company Camper & Nicholsons, the Tranquility was built by the Oceanco shipyard in the Netherlands and set sail back in 2014. It was awarded “Yacht of the Year Over 82 Meters” at that year’s World Superyacht Awards.

The interior was designed by Andrew Winch, an internationally renowned English yacht designer.

The yacht features a number of over-the-top amenities, including a beach club, swimming pool, plunge pool, experiential showers, and a spa with a sauna, a Turkish bath, and a massage room.

Tranquility’s master suite and nine additional guest cabins can accommodate as many as 22 guests.

There’s also plenty of room for the 31-person crew it takes to man this massive vessel.

Pre-Jenner birthday extravaganza, the yacht had a surprisingly dramatic history. Per Robb Report, Tranquility was, in its former life, called Equanimity — one of the assets involved in a major money laundering and fraud scandal in Malaysia.

Equanimity was seized by the Malaysian government in August 2018.

The yacht was, at that time, owned by a fugitive banker named Low Taek Jho.

caption Seized luxury yacht Equanimity, belonging to fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, is brought to Boustead Cruise Terminal in Port Klang source Reuters

The Malaysian government put the recovered superyacht up for sale shortly after to recover some of the money Low and others stand accused of stealing from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the now-dissolved Malaysian strategic development company that was once wholly owned by the country’s Minister of Finance. Equanimity was eventually sold for $125 million — half its original price.

Low is currently still a fugitive, sought by the government authorities of Malaysia, Singapore, and the US in connection with the scandal.

Jenner and Tranquility, meanwhile, are somewhere near Genoa en route to Saint Tropez at last check, per Marine Traffic.

