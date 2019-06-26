Kylie Jenner forced Alex Rodriguez to backtrack after he said she talked about ‘lipstick and how rich she is’ at the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner forced Alex Rodriguez to backtrack after he said she talked about “Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is” at the Met Gala.

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics creator responded to Rodriguez’s recent comment after noticing an article from People magazine.

“Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about ‘Game of Thrones,'” she wrote on Twitter.

Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ https://t.co/EnItnYlq0R — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 25, 2019

The former baseball player quickly agreed with Jenner, saying that he was actually the one who brought up her brand while they were seated at the same table at the fashion event in New York City in May.

“OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove,” Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove https://t.co/WjhoBMWeq6 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 26, 2019

Jenner and Rodriguez’s Twitter exchange follows a Sports Illustrated interview published on Tuesday, in which the MLB analyst opened up about his experience at the Met Gala. Rodriguez attended with fiancée Jennifer Lopez and the couple wore outfits designed by Versace.

In addition to sitting at the same table as Jenner, Rodriguez said that he was joined by Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, Donatella Versace, Kendall Jenner, and probably “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old reality TV star was accompanied by her older sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West; her mom, Kris Jenner; her mom’s partner, Corey Gamble; and her boyfriend, Travis Scott.