Kylie Jenner paired an all-brown outfit with a $35,000 crocodile clutch

caption Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe brown to the Kylie Cosmetics holiday party, source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner wore an all-brown outfit to the holiday party for KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics in Malibu, California.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul showed off her ensemble in an Instagram photo shared on Wednesday.

Jenner accessorized the head-to-toe brown look with a $35,000 Hermès crocodile clutch.

Kylie Jenner is making a serious case for the monochromatic outfit trend to continue.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday of the all-brown outfit she wore to the KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics holiday party, which took place at Nobu Malibu in California.

Jenner wore a brown trench coat over what appears to be an all-brown leotard. She completed the look with a pair of geometric sunglasses and high-heeled boots of the same color.

But the part of her outfit that stood out the most was her handbag. Jenner accessorized her ensemble with a brown Hermès crocodile skin leather clutch that’s currently selling for $34,382.14 on Tradesy.

Jenner captioned the Instagram photo, “my lil baby lowkey a flexerrrr.” It’s possible she’s referring to the clutch considering she frequently posts pictures of her purses.

It’s no secret that Jenner has a huge affinity for handbags. In September, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of herself and her mother, Kris Jenner, wearing matching Hermès Himalaya Birkin Bags, which are extremely rare and valued by Christie’s at between $100,000 and $300,000.

In February, Jenner’s interior designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard revealed to People that the reality star’s purse closet is actually a converted bedroom.

“There are at least 400 bags, mostly Hermès, lots of Birkin bags and then Louis Vuitton, lots of Chanel and some Dior and Fendi,” he said. “Lots of them are collector’s items. She’s bought some as investments and they’re treated like works of art.”

Jenner gave fans a tour of the infamous handbag closet in August 2018 and revealed that the Hermès row is her favorite.

“I have been collecting these bags for a minute,” she said. “They’re a great investment.”