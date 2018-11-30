Kylie Jenner says she always get an extra hotel room for her clothes and makeup

caption Kylie Jenner gives a makeup tutorial while on the road with husband Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster. source Youtube/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner posted a video to her fans in which she revealed she always books a second hotel room for her wardrobe and makeup.

The beauty entrepreneur says she also lets her 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster play in the extra room.

Jenner is currently accompanying her rapper husband Travis Scott on a tour of the US.

Travelling light is a struggle for many of us.

Kylie Jenner, however, has clearly given up on even trying.

The reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur has revealed that when travelling, she books an extra hotel room purely for her clothes and makeup, as well as for her 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster to play in.

Jenner, 21, is currently on the road with her husband, rapper Travis Scott, whose Astroworld tour is travelling across the States.

Needless to say, however, the couple are travelling in style – after all, Jenner is worth $900 million and is set to become the youngest ever self-made billionaire in the US.

On Wednesday, Jenner posted a video online entitled “Get ready with me on tour,” in which she showed fans how she does her makeup.

But the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also revealed that she travels with so many clothes and so much makeup that she requires an extra hotel room just to store it all.

“Me and Travis have our own room, and then I always get a separate room for my wardrobe, my makeup and also Stormi so she can play around and have more space when we’re in hotel rooms, since she always travels with us,” Jenner explained.

One closet simply isn’t enough.