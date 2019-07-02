The 35 celebrities and athletes who make the most money per Instagram post, ranked

caption The Kardashian-Jenner clan featured prominently on the list. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA

The Instagram rich list for 2019 is out, and it shows that the Kardashian-Jenner family still reigns supreme when it comes to what celebrity earns most per post on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner took the top spot in the ranking for the second year running, earning an estimated $1.2 million per Instagram post.

This annual list is put together by HopperHQ, an Instagram scheduling tool that analyzes internal and publicly available data to determine the highest-paid celebrities and influencers.

The list is based on HopperHQ’s estimates.

Influencers are categorized into eight core verticals: Celebrity, beauty, fashion, fitness, food, lifestyle, sport, and travel.

Here’s who earns most per Instagram post, according to HopperHQ:

35. Raditya Dika

Instagram handle: @raditya_dika

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 13.3 million

Cost per-post: $83,600

34. Bella Hadid

source Getty/Victor Virgile

Instagram handle: @bellahadid

Niche: Fashion

Followers: 25.1 million

Cost per-post: $86,300

33. Sommer Ray

source Frazer Harrison/Getty

Instagram handle: @sommerray

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 21.6 million

Cost per-post: $86,600

32. Cameron Dallas

source Getty/Steve Granitz

Instagram handle: @camerondallas

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 21.2 million

Cost per-post: $86,600

31. Huda Kattan

source Getty/David M. Benett

Instagram handle: @hudabeauty

Niche: Beauty, Influencer

Followers: 38.2 million

Cost per-post: $91,300

30. Floyd Mayweather

source Getty Images

Instagram handle: @floydmayweather

Niche: Sport

Followers: 22.8 million

Cost per-post: $124,000

29. Caio Castro

source Getty/Fernanda Calfat

Instagram handle: @caiocastro

Niche: Travel

Followers: 17.4 million

Cost per-post: $138,000

28. Stephen Curry

source Getty/ Jun Sato / Contributor

Instagram handle: @stephencurry30

Niche: Sport

Followers: 26.4 million

Cost per-post: $142,000

27. Eleonora Pons

source Matt Winkelmeyer/Stringer/Getty

Instagram handle: @lelepons

Niche: Influencer

Followers: 35.8 million

Cost per-post: $144,000

26. Mohamed Salah

source Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Instagram handle: @mosalah

Niche: Sport

Followers: 30.5 million

Cost per-post: $165,000

25. Conor McGregor

source Getty Images

Instagram handle: @thenotoriousmma

Niche: Sport

Followers: 31.4 million

Cost per-post: $169,000

24. Luis Suarez

source Getty Images

Instagram handle: @luissuarez9

Niche: Sport

Followers: 34.3 million

Cost per-post: $184,000

23. Virat Kohli

source Getty/Clive Mason

Instagram handle: @virat.kohli

Niche: Sport

Followers: 38.1 million

Cost per-post: $196,000

22. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

source Getty/AMA/Matthew Ashton

Instagram handle: @iamzlatanibrahimovic

Niche: Sport

Followers: 37.4 million

Cost per-post: $200,000

21. Gareth Bale

source Getty/Joe Giddens

Instagram handle: @garethbale11

Niche: Sport

Followers: 40.5 million

Cost per-post: $218,000

20. Ronaldo de Assis Moreira

source Getty/FIFA/Michael Regan

Instagram handle: @ronaldinho

Niche: Sport

Followers: 47.2 million

Cost per-post: $256,000

19. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

source (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Instagram handle: @priyankachopra

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 43.3 million

Cost per-post: $271,000

18. LeBron James

Instagram handle: @kingjames

Niche: Sport

Followers: 50.6 million

Cost per-post: $272,000

17. David Beckham

caption David Beckham with his wife Victoria Beckham. source REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Instagram handle: @davidbeckham

Niche: Sport

Followers: 57.5 million

Cost per-post: $357,000

16. Demi Lovato

source Getty Images

Instagram handle: @ddlovato

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 73.1 million

Cost per-post: $458,000

15. Kevin Hart

source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine

Instagram handle: @kevinhart4real

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 77.3 million

Cost per-post: $480,000

14. Khloe Kardashian

source Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Instagram handle: @khloekardashian

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 96.5 million

Cost per-post: $598,000

13. Kendall Jenner

source Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Instagram handle: @kendalljenner

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 114 million

Cost per-post: $611,000

12. Lionel Messi

source Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Instagram handle: @leomessi

Niche: Sport

Followers: 126 million

Cost per-post: $648,000

11. Nicki Minaj

source Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo

Instagram handle: @nickiminaj

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 104 million

Cost per-post: $651,000

10. Justin Bieber

source Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Instagram handle: @justinbieber

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 115 million

Cost per-post: $722,000

9. Neymar da Silva Santos Junior

source Getty/Christian Pondella

Instagram handle: @neymarjr

Niche: Celebrity, sport

Followers: 123 million

Cost per-post: $722,000

8. Taylor Swift

source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Instagram handle: @taylorswift

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 119 million

Cost per-post: $748,000

7. Beyonce Knowles

source Getty/Gareth Cattermole

Instagram handle: @beyonce

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 130 million

Cost per-post: $785,000

6. Dwayne Johnson

source Lionsgate

Instagram handle: @therock

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 150 million

Cost per-post: $882,000

5. Selena Gomez

source Getty/Theo Wargo

Instagram handle: @selenagomez

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 153 million

Cost per-post: $886,000

4. Kim Kardashian West

source Getty/Gotham

Instagram handle: @kimkardashian

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 144 million

Cost per-post: $910,000

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

source Getty/Lampson Yip

Instagram handle: @cristiano

Niche: Celebrity, Sport

Followers: 176 million

Cost per-post: $975,000

2. Ariana Grande

source Getty/ Mike Coppola

Instagram handle: @arianagrande

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 160 million

Cost per-post: $996,000

1. Kylie Jenner

source Getty/ Karwai Tang

Instagram handle: @kyliejenner

Niche: Celebrity

Followers: 141 million

Cost per-post: $1,266,000