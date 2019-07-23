The 35 celebrities and athletes who make the most money per Instagram post, ranked

- source
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA
- The Instagram rich list for 2019 is out, and it shows that the Kardashian-Jenner family still reigns supreme when it comes to what celebrity earns most per post on Instagram.
- Kylie Jenner took the top spot in the ranking for the second year running, earning an estimated $1.2 million per Instagram post.
- This annual list is put together by HopperHQ, an Instagram scheduling tool that analyzes internal and publicly available data to determine the highest-paid celebrities and influencers.
- The list is based on HopperHQ’s estimates.
Influencers are categorized into eight core verticals: Celebrity, beauty, fashion, fitness, food, lifestyle, sport, and travel.
Here’s who earns most per Instagram post, according to HopperHQ:
35. Raditya Dika
Instagram handle: @raditya_dika
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 13.3 million
Cost per-post: $83,600
34. Bella Hadid
Instagram handle: @bellahadid
Niche: Fashion
Followers: 25.1 million
Cost per-post: $86,300
33. Sommer Ray
Instagram handle: @sommerray
Niche: Influencer
Followers: 21.6 million
Cost per-post: $86,600
32. Cameron Dallas
Instagram handle: @camerondallas
Niche: Influencer
Followers: 21.2 million
Cost per-post: $86,600
31. Huda Kattan
Instagram handle: @hudabeauty
Niche: Beauty, Influencer
Followers: 38.2 million
Cost per-post: $91,300
30. Floyd Mayweather
Instagram handle: @floydmayweather
Niche: Sport
Followers: 22.8 million
Cost per-post: $124,000
29. Caio Castro
Instagram handle: @caiocastro
Niche: Travel
Followers: 17.4 million
Cost per-post: $138,000
28. Stephen Curry
Instagram handle: @stephencurry30
Niche: Sport
Followers: 26.4 million
Cost per-post: $142,000
27. Eleonora Pons
Instagram handle: @lelepons
Niche: Influencer
Followers: 35.8 million
Cost per-post: $144,000
26. Mohamed Salah
Instagram handle: @mosalah
Niche: Sport
Followers: 30.5 million
Cost per-post: $165,000
25. Conor McGregor
Instagram handle: @thenotoriousmma
Niche: Sport
Followers: 31.4 million
Cost per-post: $169,000
24. Luis Suarez
Instagram handle: @luissuarez9
Niche: Sport
Followers: 34.3 million
Cost per-post: $184,000
23. Virat Kohli
Instagram handle: @virat.kohli
Niche: Sport
Followers: 38.1 million
Cost per-post: $196,000
22. Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Instagram handle: @iamzlatanibrahimovic
Niche: Sport
Followers: 37.4 million
Cost per-post: $200,000
21. Gareth Bale
Instagram handle: @garethbale11
Niche: Sport
Followers: 40.5 million
Cost per-post: $218,000
20. Ronaldo de Assis Moreira
Instagram handle: @ronaldinho
Niche: Sport
Followers: 47.2 million
Cost per-post: $256,000
19. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Instagram handle: @priyankachopra
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 43.3 million
Cost per-post: $271,000
18. LeBron James
Instagram handle: @kingjames
Niche: Sport
Followers: 50.6 million
Cost per-post: $272,000
17. David Beckham
Instagram handle: @davidbeckham
Niche: Sport
Followers: 57.5 million
Cost per-post: $357,000
16. Demi Lovato
Instagram handle: @ddlovato
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 73.1 million
Cost per-post: $458,000
15. Kevin Hart
Instagram handle: @kevinhart4real
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 77.3 million
Cost per-post: $480,000
14. Khloe Kardashian
Instagram handle: @khloekardashian
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 96.5 million
Cost per-post: $598,000
13. Kendall Jenner
Instagram handle: @kendalljenner
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 114 million
Cost per-post: $611,000
12. Lionel Messi
Instagram handle: @leomessi
Niche: Sport
Followers: 126 million
Cost per-post: $648,000
11. Nicki Minaj
Instagram handle: @nickiminaj
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 104 million
Cost per-post: $651,000
10. Justin Bieber
Instagram handle: @justinbieber
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 115 million
Cost per-post: $722,000
9. Neymar da Silva Santos Junior
Instagram handle: @neymarjr
Niche: Celebrity, sport
Followers: 123 million
Cost per-post: $722,000
8. Taylor Swift
Instagram handle: @taylorswift
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 119 million
Cost per-post: $748,000
7. Beyonce Knowles
Instagram handle: @beyonce
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 130 million
Cost per-post: $785,000
6. Dwayne Johnson
Instagram handle: @therock
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 150 million
Cost per-post: $882,000
5. Selena Gomez
Instagram handle: @selenagomez
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 153 million
Cost per-post: $886,000
4. Kim Kardashian West
Instagram handle: @kimkardashian
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 144 million
Cost per-post: $910,000
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
Instagram handle: @cristiano
Niche: Celebrity, Sport
Followers: 176 million
Cost per-post: $975,000
2. Ariana Grande
Instagram handle: @arianagrande
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 160 million
Cost per-post: $996,000
1. Kylie Jenner
Instagram handle: @kyliejenner
Niche: Celebrity
Followers: 141 million
Cost per-post: $1,266,000