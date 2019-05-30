16 of Kylie Jenner’s best outfits of all time

caption Kylie Jenner’s sported a lot of different looks throughout the years. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty

From metallic dresses to fitted ensembles, Kylie Jenner has worn a lot of stylish outfits over the years.

Some of Kylie Jenner’s best outfits range from fancy Balmain dresses to casual denim streetwear.

Some of her most incredible looks are ones she’s worn to the Met Gala.

The public has been familiar with Kylie Jenner since 2007 when “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” first aired. Her life has certainly not been average thanks to her “KUWTK” fame and in the years since the show’s debut, Jenner has done a lot, from starting her own business, Kylie Cosmetics, to building a fortune.

And, like many of her Kardashian-Jenner family members, she’s also become quite a style icon who is known for her impressive outfits.

Here are 16 of Kylie Jenner’s best looks of all time.

Kylie wore gold to watch Caitlyn Jenner accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award in 2015.

caption The dress was very shiny. source Jason Merritt/Getty

The 2015 ESPYs carpet got a dose of bling thanks to Kylie’s sequined gown by Shady Zeineldine.

At Fashion Week in 2015, she stepped out in a trendy pantsuit.

caption The suit was covered in paint splatters. source Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty

During New York Fashion Week, Kylie attended the Prabal Gurung spring show dressed in, you guessed it, Prabal Gurung. The paint-splattered suit paired with a black bandeau certainly stood out in the crowd.

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenners have worn a lot of Balmain.

caption The dress has a cinched waist. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty

Kylie wore this belted, leather Balmain dress to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Balmain is a label she and her family members have worn quite a bit of over the years. The creative director of the brand, Olivier Rousteing, even once called Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, his muse in 2017, per CNN.

She kept the Balmain trend going that fall.

caption Once again, she wore a cinched dress. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images for H&M

Later that year, Kylie wore a Balmain minidress to the October 2015 Balmain x H&M collection launch in New York. She paired this detailed dress with thigh-high black boots.

She went all out for the 2015 Diamond Ball.

caption Her dress was cream-colored. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation

If you’re going to Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, you’re certainly expected to dress to the nines. Kylie delivered in this simple, cream dress by August Getty that was complete with a giant train.

Kylie wore metal and leather on the red carpet of the 2015 American Music Awards.

caption The look was black and silver. source razer Harrison/AMA2015/Getty

This slinky leather-and-chain number was designed by Bryan Hearns. She kept the rest of her look simple, styling her hair in a ponytail and wearing nearly invisible-looking heels.

In 2016, Kylie’s modern take on the pantsuit turned heads at the Marie Claire Fresh Faces party.

caption The look was monochromatic. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

This 2016 “no-shirt” look is all white and fitted. The gold-button details and draped lapel made this Balmain suit stand out on the carpet.

The starlet also shared her love of Balmain during a 2016 fashion-week event.

caption Her shoes look invisible. source Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty

This baby-pink fringe dress is a little softer than the chic warrior wear Balmain is known for, but it still has that signature cinched waist. She paired the look with clear shoes.

She went for an intergalactic look at a 2017 Golden-Globes after party.

caption The gown is metallic. source Loreen Sarkis/Getty

Kylie’s gown is custom-made by LaBourjoisie and the shiny silver material, strategic cut-outs, and high bun give this look a futuristic feel.

Kylie wore a sparkling gown to her very first Met Gala in 2016.

caption Some of her family members had attended the Met Gala before her. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Not just anyone gets an invite to Anna Wintour’s Met Gala and Kylie attended for the first time in 2016. That year’s theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology.”

She sported a Balmain look that, as she later shared on Snapchat, actually made her bleed thanks to the hardware fringe.

Kylie wore pleats while in New York for Fashion Week in 2016.

caption She paired it with a blonde wig. source Robert Kamau/GC Images

In 2016, Kylie attended an Alexander Wang event decked out in a pleated dress that was created by the designer.

She went with a cinched all-denim look for a trip to New York in 2017.

caption That’s a lot of blue. source Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

This 2017 street-style look included jeans, a denim jacket, and a cinched denim belt.

A few months after giving birth to Stormi, she made an appearance at the 2018 Met Gala.

caption Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala 2018. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She wore a black gown designed by Alexander Wang and tiny, silver sunglasses.

During a May trip to NYC, her shoes looked like magic.

caption She wore the “no-shirt” trend. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty

Earlier this year, she rocked the“no-shirt” trend and“no-pants” trend with a pinstriped blazer. She paired it with magic-looking boots that appeared to be made out of a glistening, chainmail sort of material.

For the Met Gala in 2019, Kylie wowed in Versace.

caption Her sister, Kendall Jenner, wore a coordinating look in orange. source Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty

The giant purple-feather sleeves and wig really put this look over the top, which felt fitting for the Gala’s “camp” theme. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, wore a similar orange look.

One 2019 Met Gala look wasn’t enough for Kylie.

caption The dress was vibrant. source Robert Kamau/GC Images

For a Met Gala after-party, Kylie changed into a blue-mesh, feathered gown and a matching wig. The look had some modern-day mermaid vibes.