Kylie Jenner had no patience for a commenter who made fun of her chunky blonde highlights

“Kylie honey, you need some blending on that hair,” the person, who appears to be a hair colorist, commented on a video of Jenner carrying her daughter.

“i know b—- it’s been a long day,” Jenner replied.

Kylie Jenner has no patience for criticism of her quarantine hairstyle.

The 22-year-old billionaire recently posted a clip of herself carrying her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The video, likely filmed by Stassie Karanikolaou, shows Jenner from the back and gives a good look at her chunky blonde highlights.

One person – who appears to be a hairstylist, according to her Instagram bio – chastised Jenner for her uneven color. “Kylie honey, you need some blending on that hair,” she commented.

“i know b—- it’s been a long day,” Jenner replied. Her sassy comeback has racked up nearly 20,000 likes.

Many fans came to Jenner’s defense, pointing out that salons are closed and hiring a professional would go against social distancing guidelines.

“Karly honey, she’s literally in quarantine with her daughter let her live,” one person commented on Instagram.

“This is a global pandemic literally let her breathe,” another wrote.

Jenner has been rocking light brown hair with a subtle blonde tint since quarantine began, and recently said she’s on a “hair health journey.”

However, Jenner’s natural hair is shoulder-length, so the chunky highlights in question are most likely either extensions or a wig.