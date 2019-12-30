Fans think Travis Scott shaded Kylie Jenner just minutes after she posted photos in her underwear

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner last appeared as a couple in August.

caption
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner last appeared as a couple in August.
source
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Fans think Travis Scott promptly shaded his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, after she posed for photos in her underwear on Sunday.

“just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap,” Jenner wrote alongside multiple black-and-white photos, taken by her assistant and close friend Victoria Villarroel.

Mere minutes later, Scott posted a black screen on his Instagram story and wrote, “Lol.”

Scott wrote

caption
Scott wrote “Lol” just minutes after his ex posted a thirst trap.
source
@travisscott/Instagram

The former couple split in October after two years together. By all accounts, they’ve remained on good terms; just days ago, the Kylie Cosmetics founder promoted her ex’s new album on social media. Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian West has also said they’re “really close friends” and are committed to co-parenting their toddler daughter, Stormi Webster.

However, fans think the timing of Scott’s “Lol” is suspect, interpreting the post as a negative reaction to Jenner’s seductive photos.

Others have joked that Jenner’s thirst trap made Scott miss her.