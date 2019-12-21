Kylie Jenner showed the inside of her extravagant closet that’s organized into rooms for purses, clothes, and shoes

caption Kylie Jenner gave a detailed tour of her purse closet in August 2018 on her YouTube channel. source Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Kylie Jenner shared a brief video on her Instagram Story on Friday that showed a glimpse inside her luxurious, multi-faceted closet.

Jenner has separate rooms of her closet dedicated to purses, shoes, and clothes.

In the selfie she shared on her Instagram Story, Jenner was also pictured wearing a set from the SKIMS Cozy Collection, Kim Kardashian West’s line of loungewear.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her expertly organized closet in a short video she shared on her Instagram Story on Friday.

caption A screenshot of Kylie Jenner’s closet video. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In this photo taken from her Instagram Story, Jenner appears to be supporting her half-sister Kim Kardashian West by wearing a set from the SKIMS Cozy Collection, Kardashian West’s line of luxury loungewear.

The SKIMS set Jenner wore appears to include the $58 Cozy Knit Shorts, $52 Cozy Knit Tank, and the $128 Cozy Knit Robe. The garments in the color Jenner is wearing, Onyx, are sold out on the SKIMS website at the time of writing.

Jenner’s recent selfie gives a peek at her elaborate storage space featuring several Louis Vuitton luggage pieces and numerous racks of clothes separated by acrylic organizers.

While she has yet to give fans a detailed tour of the clothing or shoe portions of her closet, the reality TV star did make a purse room tour video in August 2018. She’s also shared Instagram posts dedicated to her extensive purse collection.

In her YouTube video, called “My Purse Closet Tour,” the billionaire makeup mogul took fans through her spacious handbag closet storage area, where purses are arranged in rainbow order and displayed on mirrored shelves.

Jenner’s collection includes several rhinestone-studded Judith Leiber purses and a wide array of rare Louis Vuitton tote bags. She also took fans through her shelves of Hermès Birkin bags in various sizes, colors, and prints. Jenner pointed out one Birkin bag in particular – a small fuchsia one given to her by Kourtney Kardashian – that she said she plans to give to her daughter, Stormi.

“This one I’m definitely going to let Stormi wear probably when she says: ‘Mommy, I want to carry a purse,” Jenner said in the video, pointing to the miniature-sized Birkin bag.

Watch Kylie Jenner’s purse closet tour on YouTube.

Representatives for SKIMS and Kylie Jenner did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.