Kylie Jenner went to Coachella wearing a sparkly see-through minidress with a $250 ‘itsy bitsy’ purse

caption Kylie Jenner wore two totally different styles over the weekend. source Splash News

Kylie Jenner showed off her Coachella style on Instagram.

She wore a sparkly see-through minidress by Daizy Shely on Sunday.

Jenner paired the shimmering dress with a $250 tiny handbag by Gelareh Mizrahi.

Celebrities are known to pull out all the fashion stops for Coachella. While some use the music festival as an opportunity to switch up their look, Kylie Jenner arrived in an outfit that channeled her signature style with a tiny twist.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off her Coachella look on Instagram on Sunday, opting to wear one of her signature sparkly ensembles for the occasion.

Jenner wore a sheer gold minidress by Daizy Shely that was adorned with several rhinestones and crystals. The long sleeves extend out into built-in gloves, which Jenner paired with a neon-yellow tiny handbag.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the small handbag is the Itsy Bitsy Micro Mini Python Top Handle Bag by Gelareh Mizrahi. It currently retails for $250 and appears just “itsy bitsy” enough to fit only the essentials.

caption Kylie Jenner paired her dress with a tiny handbag. source Galareh Mizrahi

The tiny handbag look is becoming a trend in the fashion world lately. Fashion line Jacquemus recently made waves for sending models down the runway in bags so small they could carry them with a single finger.

caption Tiny purses are becoming a runway trend. source Richard Bord/Getty Images

Jenner’s sparkly look is wildly different to the outfit she wore to the music festival on Saturday, when she went with a denim-on-denim ensemble, paired with a bucket hat to complete the throwback aesthetic.