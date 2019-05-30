People are criticizing Kylie Jenner for washing her face while seemingly wearing foundation in a video to promote her new skin-care line

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner released a 35-second video on Twitter to promote one of the products from her new skin-care brand, Kylie Skin.

In the video, Jenner applies the $24 Foaming Face Wash to her skin, and then washes it off in less than 10 seconds.

Jenner is then seen using a white cloth to dry her skin, which appears to show that she has been wearing foundation.

People are now criticizing Jenner for promoting a beauty product, which she seemingly doesn’t use properly, in a video that’s been altered by a filter.

Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest beauty moguls in the world. After being named the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has now entered the skin-care industry with her latest venture, Kylie Skin. But not all consumers are convinced.

On Wednesday, Jenner released a 35-second video in which she is seen washing her face with the $24 Foaming Face Wash, which is currently sold out. In less than 10 seconds, Jenner applies the product, and then rinses it off. She also wipes her skin with a white cloth, which appears to show that she has been wearing foundation throughout the video.

The video led to outrage on social media, where some people believe that Jenner doesn’t actually know how to properly use the products she sells.

morning and night ???? pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

People on social media had a lot to say about Jenner’s latest video

On Twitter, some people said they wouldn’t purchase skin-care products from the beauty brand founder because she seemingly washes her face too quickly in a video that is meant to be promotional.

Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn't even know how to wash their face properly. — Thato (@Mahaliah) May 29, 2019

I can’t trust this sis. You washed it off too quick. — Me.forever (@Monica__forever) May 29, 2019

She didn’t even rub on her face long enough for it to make a difference. I really hope people think before they invest in these products. — juliexplores (@JuliExplores) May 29, 2019

Others believe Jenner’s video suggests that she doesn’t actually use the Kylie Skin brand regularly.

This just proves that Kylie did no type of research and doesn’t know what she’s doing at all, not even caring she might be damaging her fans faces with horrible advice — Angelina Rose (@Ms_AngelinaRose) May 29, 2019

this how you wash your face when you can buy new skin — kyn???? (@fathedkyn) May 29, 2019

Shouldnt you wash your face for 1-2 minutes? — Melissa (@Momlife2325) May 29, 2019

As an esthetician I’m in shock. pic.twitter.com/7kRzUj0dRx — ???? Brina ???? (@drrtybongwater) May 29, 2019

Others pointed out that Jenner used a filter on her video, which may have blurred what her skin actually looked like before and after using the face wash.

Mam, the filter defeats the purpose of us seeing whatever effects your product has done to your skin… — Shrike (@Shytiger0) May 29, 2019

Why put a filter on a skincare video… — ʝεωεℓ. (@itsjewellll) May 29, 2019

how she promoting her skin care line w a snap filter on ???? — 222 (@lllbrittanylll) May 29, 2019

People were also quick to notice that foundation was seemingly transferred from Jenner’s face to the white towel she used to dry her skin.

why is there foundation on the towel???? — . (@Afghanshawttyy) May 29, 2019

The foundation ???????????????????????? — Queef Latifah (@EthicalAssBitch) May 29, 2019

The foundation on the towel lmao pic.twitter.com/pIenLWLd6L — نسيم✨ (@persian_khar666) May 29, 2019

miss kylie why is there foundation or ur towel pic.twitter.com/gFFF2yjiro — ً (@pvsces) May 29, 2019

According to dermatologists, Jenner broke two rules that are key to washing your face properly

As INSIDER has previously noted, removing your makeup prior to washing your face is a key step to achieving clear skin. If you choose not to double cleanse, you risk clogging your pores and creating acne, as HuffPost has pointed out.

Read more: I asked a dermatologist to critique my skin-care routine – here’s what I learned, plus products she recommended

INSIDER also previously spoke with Dr. Sonam Yadav, a dermatologist in New Delhi, who said that skin-care products can be ineffective if rinsed away too quickly. Specifically, she advised people to massage face products onto damp skin using gentle circular motions.

“Especially do allow 30 to 60 seconds before washing off to allow the medicated product to work,” she told us.

Jenner was recently criticized for including a walnut face scrub in her Kylie Skin line

On May 14, Jenner announced the launch of Kylie Skin, which includes a $22 Walnut Face Scrub. Because crushed walnut shells can create micro-tears in the skin, many fans were outraged by the product.

A WALNUT FACE SCRUB?! Why is Kylie trying to destroy our skin omfg pic.twitter.com/5QRjVBH5YG — Katie (@WizzKhaleesi) May 12, 2019

Did we learn nothing from the St. Ives lawsuit?! pic.twitter.com/I2yxWlunXa — Katie (@WizzKhaleesi) May 12, 2019

In light of all this Kylie nonsense with this walnut scrub, here is why you don’t use walnut scrubs. Walnut shells are ground up and you rub them against your skin. But watch the texture of the. Compare it to whole nutmeg. pic.twitter.com/1K09kASYNF — Dani Thee Stallion ???????? (@thedandadaburke) May 14, 2019

Regardless, the product appears to have been popular with customers, and is currently sold out.

Representatives for Kylie Skin did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.