Kylie Jenner shared a video of a typical day in her life, but baby Stormi steals the show

- source
- Kylie Jenner/YouTube
- Kylie Jenner shared a new 20-minute vlog titled “Kylie Jenner: A Day in the Life” on her YouTube channel.
- She starts the day by waking up at 8 a.m. for hair and makeup, then wakes up baby Stormi at 9 a.m.
- Jenner then heads to her massive fitting room, where she chooses a pink jumpsuit, white Chanel sneakers, and grabs a white purse from her wall of handbags.
- After hopping in one of her many cars, she heads to the Kylie Cosmetics offices at 10:30 a.m. to plan a collaboration with Kendall Jenner.
- After a day of photo shoots and business meetings, and a break to tend to baby Stormi, she heads to a surprise party for her friend and makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, around 8:20 p.m., and gifts him with a sparkly diamond ring.
- At 11:30 p.m., she wraps up her day, which you can watch in the full video below.
