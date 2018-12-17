Kylie Jenner defended Travis Scott after he was criticized for being ‘petty’ towards Kanye West

Kanye West recently dragged Travis Scott into his feud with Drake.

West, who believes that Drake subtly dissed him on his song with Scott, wrote on Twitter, “Meeting with Trav tonight bet it never be a checks [Nike] over stripes [Adidas] line again on a Trav song.”

Scott then posted a selfie wearing Nike, which many fans took as a swipe at West, since his Yeezy line is a branch of Adidas.

“He’s not being petty,” Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, clarified on Twitter. “Everyone is good, moved on, living life… It’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy.”

Kylie Jenner took to Twitter on Sunday to clarify that it’s “only positive energy” between her boyfriend Travis Scott and her brother-in-law Kanye West.

After Scott posted a selfie wearing a sweatshirt with a prominent Nike symbol, fans believed he was being “petty” towards West, whose Yeezy line is a branch of Adidas.

“He’s not being petty,” Jenner clarified on Twitter. “Everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – Travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy.”

he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy. ♥️ https://t.co/E5eZHXjvvg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 16, 2018

West had previously criticized Scott for allowing Drake to apparently diss him on their joint track, “Sicko Mode” – and took issue in particular with Drake’s line, “Checks over stripes.”

Read more: Kanye West dragged Travis Scott into his messy feud with Drake – here’s what you need to know

“Meeting with Trav tonight,” West wrote on Twitter after an extended rant about Drake’s collaboration with Scott. “Bet it never be a checks over stripes line again on a Trav song on Donda [West’s late mother].”

Meeting with Trav tonight bet it never be a checks over stripes line again on a Trav song on Donda — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Nike’s logo is a check mark (often called the “swoosh”), while Adidas’s logo and branding designs feature three parallel stripes. Drake and Scott have both released sneaker collaborations with Nike, and as Jenner pointed out, Scott’s deal with the brand is still active.

Jenner also posted a photo of the sweatshirt design that Scott is wearing in the photo.

On Saturday morning, West wrote on Twitter that he and Scott had met to work everything out.