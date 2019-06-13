Kylie Jenner shared a video saying she ‘can’t wait to try’ YouTuber Jaclyn Hill’s new controversial lipsticks and then deleted it minutes later

On Thursday, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner shared a video to Instagram in which she’s seen opening a package from Jaclyn Cosmetics, a new makeup brand created by YouTuber Jaclyn Hill.

Jenner said she “can’t wait to try” the brand’s lipsticks, which were packaged in a sparkling box that she described as “magical.”

Less than 30 minutes after posting the video, Jenner deleted it from her Instagram story.

The day prior, Hill took to YouTube to apologize to people who say they purchased broken lipsticks from her brand that have left them with swollen lips and bumps.

As the founder of her own beauty brand, Kylie Jenner likely has access to tons of makeup. And, according to a recent Instagram post, one of the newest products on her radar is lipstick that’s currently facing tons of backlash online.

On Thursday, Jenner shared a now-deleted video on her Instagram story in which she’s seen opening a package from Jaclyn Cosmetics, a new beauty brand created by YouTuber Jaclyn Hill. The brand announced its first line of 20 nude lipsticks in May, and quickly received backlash from people who said the products arrived broken and caused lip irritation.

But, despite the controversy, Jenner still said she “can’t wait to try” the lipsticks, which were packaged in a sparkling box that she described as “magical.”

Less than 30 minutes after posting the video, Jenner deleted it from her Instagram story. Despite her efforts, the video quickly began to circulate online.

HereForTheTea2, a YouTube drama account, uploaded the clip to its Instagram page.

Just one day prior to Jenner’s post, Hill shared an apology video on YouTube called “My Lipsticks.” Throughout the video, Hill addressed some of the concerns raised about her products, and promised that her lipsticks are not “expired, moldy, or hazardous.”

She also apologized to people who said they purchased broken lipsticks from Jaclyn Cosmetics that gave them swollen lips and bumps.

“I am so, so sorry that any of you are experiencing anything less than absolute perfection from my first launch,” Hill said in her video. “I will do whatever it takes to make it up for you. I will send you a brand new lipstick. I will pay for it myself. I will give you a full refund.”

“I take full responsibility,” Hill continued. “This is my brand, with my name on it, and my team that I’ve created. And I am so sorry that you received something that is not exactly how I’ve described it to you.”

In a statement previously sent to INSIDER, representatives for Jaclyn Cosmetics said the brand was “distressed to learn that a small percentage” of customers received products “with quality issues related to the texture and the look-and-feel of the lipsticks.”

“We are deeply committed to making this right and ask that any customer experiencing issues with the quality of their product reach out to us directly for a refund.”

Representatives for Kylie Jenner did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment. Representatives for Jaclyn Cosmetics declined to comment.