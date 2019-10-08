Kylie Jenner deleted an Instagram video of her new $3 million Bugatti Chiron after being criticized for flaunting her wealth

caption Kylie Jenner’s new Bugatti Chiron didn’t go down well with fans. source kyliejenner / Instagram / David Livingston / WireImage

Kylie Jenner posted a video of her new $3 million Bugatti Chiron on Instagram, but then deleted it.

She received a lot of negative comments criticizing her for spending so much money on cars.

“There are people out there who can’t eat,” one person said, according to The Blast.

Others said she should use some of her money to help others.

Some fans also noticed that Jenner’s ex Tyga also posted a photo of his new car at almost exactly the same time amid rumors that the pair are hanging out again.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kylie Jenner found herself on the receiving end of some criticism when she posted a video of her new $3 million Bugatti Chiron on Instagram. After uploading the photos, people started commenting saying she couldn’t possibly justify spending so much money when “there are people out there who can’t eat.”

“Like I get it’s your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don’t get it,” one person commented, according to The Blast. “They money you spent on this you could of fed a village for a year at LEAST.”

“Oh wow another car,” said someone else sarcastically. “Use some of that money to help ppl ffs.”

“Meanwhile, there’s people struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves,” another person said. “I’m happy for her but damn when is enough enough?”

Jenner deleted the video on Instagram after the negative comments started to roll in, however, it has since been uploaded to multiple YouTube channels.

The Chiron is the fastest, most powerful production car in Bugatti’s history, boasting 1,500 hp and claiming 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 261 mph

Jenner, who is 22 and the youngest billionaire in the world, already owns two Range Rovers, a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, a Porsche, and a Lamborghini.

Read more: Kylie Jenner celebrated the beginning of fall with a sparkling orange outfit and $5,695 clutch that looks like a pile of money

The video also caused some fans to freak out because Jenner’s ex Tyga posted a photo of his new wheels – a red Ferrari – at almost exactly the same time.

He was also wearing shoes designed by Jenner’s most recent ex, and the father of her daughter Stormi, Travis Scott.

“The shade!” one person commented.

After breaking up with Scott at the beginning of October, Jenner shut down rumors that she was spending time with Tyga.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she tweeted. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

She added she and Scott are on “great terms” and their daughter was their main focus.

“Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she said.

Read more:

Kylie Jenner shuts down reports that she had a ‘2 a.m. date with Tyga’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly split after 2 years together. Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

Travis Scott bought Kylie Jenner a ridiculous lip-shaped diamond necklace for her birthday that could be worth $500,000

Kylie Jenner’s partner Travis Scott filled her house with thousands of rose petals for her 22nd birthday

All of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s significant others, past and present, ranked by net worth