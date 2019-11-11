Kylie Jenner denied sending any ‘Rise and Shine’ cease and desist letters, and told her fans not to believe everything they read on the internet

caption Kylie Jenner denies suing a small family business. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

A rumor circulated on social media this weekend suggesting Kylie Jenner was suing a small family business.

A supposed screenshot from an article claimed Jenner had sent cease and desist letters to a small business called Cased Clothing on the Gold Coast.

The family were apparently quoted saying they only had a few t-shirts and they didn’t plan on selling them because of the legal bills.

But Jenner soon denied the claims, saying on Twitter: “Guys, please don’t believe everything you read. I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters.”

Cased Clothing also released a statement saying the company did not wish to be part of the drama, and had no idea where the story originated from.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kylie Jenner has denied trying to sue a family selling “Rise and Shine” t-shirts after a rumor circulated on social media that she had sent them cease and desist letters.

Several accounts started posting a screenshot over the weekend which told the supposed story, involving a small family business called Cased Clothing on the Gold Coast. The family were apparently quoted saying they only had a few t-shirts and they didn’t plan on selling them because of the legal bills.

.@KylieJenner has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to a family business selling “Rise and Shine” T-shirts since 2017: “Unfortunately, we just don't have the money to fight something like that and she has enough cash to take us down. It's not worth it.” pic.twitter.com/iUxaexCs71 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 10, 2019

But Jenner soon spoke out against the circulating story and said it wasn’t true.

“Guys, please don’t believe everything you read,” she tweeted. “I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters.”

She said the whole “Rise and Shine” meme, that started with a clip of her singing to her daughter Stormi in the morning, was an “unexpected moment.”

“I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago,” she said.

“There are no law suits, no cease and desist letters. Happy Sunday.”

guys, please don’t believe everything you read. I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. ????????‍♀️ Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 10, 2019

Cased Clothing, which is a real brand, also released a statement saying the company did not want any part of the drama, and that they were as confused as everyone else about where the story started.

“KYLIE HAS NOT SENT US ANY LETTERS,” the company said on Instagram. “We are not being sued … All Kardashian/Jenner ‘hate’ comments will be deleted. We do not agree with bringing people down.”

Jenner filed two trademark applications for “rise and shine” when the video went viral in October. She soon started selling merch, including hoodies that featured an image of her face as the sun, for $65 each.

Read more:

Kim and Khloe Kardashian give Kylie Jenner’s ‘rise and shine’ a run for its money by singing Kourtney’s good morning song

People are memeing Kylie Jenner singing ‘rise and shine’ to her daughter, and now even Ariana Grande is in on the action

Kylie Jenner shuts down reports that she had a ‘2 a.m. date with Tyga’

Kylie Jenner deleted an Instagram video of her new $3 million Bugatti Chiron after being criticized for flaunting her wealth

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly split after 2 years together. Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.