Kylie Jenner wore a $1,090 zip-up denim jumpsuit that puts a modern spin on a retro look

caption Kylie Jenner put a modern spin on the denim-on-denim trend. source Splash News

Kylie Jenner wore a denim jumpsuit while shopping in New York City on Thursday.

She paired the $1,090 jumpsuit by IRO Paris with ankle-length snakeskin boots and a Dior saddle bag.

The zip-up, fitted design added a modern touch to the retro look.

Kylie Jenner seems to be deviating from her typical style lately. She made a bold move with some striking red pants on Tuesday, and later in the week turned her attention to a more retro look.

On Thursday, Jenner went shopping in New York City wearing a $1,090 jumpsuit by IRO Paris that puts a modern spin on the denim-on-denim trend.

caption She wore a jumpsuit by IRO Paris. source Splash News

The jumpsuit has a zip-up design in the front and an overturned gray lambskin collar. It also had a more fitted design than the typical flowy nature of modern jumpsuits.

She completed the look with a pair of ankle-length snakeskin boots and a vintage Dior saddle bag.

caption She paired the jumpsuit with snakeskin boots. source Splash News

Jenner is currently joining her boyfriend Travis Scott on the road as he travels for his Astro World Tour. She previously revealed in a YouTube video that she always gets an extra hotel room all of the outfits she’s seen wearing while out and about.

