Travis Scott bought Kylie Jenner a ridiculous lip-shaped diamond necklace for her birthday that could be worth $500,000

Kylie Jenner had an incredibly extra birthday, with a trip to the Amalfi coast, a $250 million yacht, and a massive diamond necklace.

The necklace, gifted by Jenner’s partner Travis Scott, has a jewel-encrusted lip pendant, which is probably a reference to her brand Kylie Cosmetics.

A video showing the necklace in all its glory was also shared to designer Eliantte & Co’s Instagram account.

Jewelry experts told E! News the ridiculously bling chain could be worth half a million dollars.

In true Kardashian Style, Kylie Jenner had a very high-key birthday celebration to celebrate turning 22 on August 10, and the diamond-encrusted gift she received from her partner Travis Scott was no exception.

Before her birthday, Scott filled Jenner’s house with thousands of rose petals and sent a note saying they were “just getting started” – and he wasn’t wrong.

Next, the couple was spotted, along with their daughter Stormi Webster, shopping on Italy’s Amalfi coast.

Then, Jenner posted several photos on her Instagram of the $250 million yacht she hired for the occasion. TMZ reported it cost $1.2 million just to rent for the week, and included a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, cinema, steam room, jacuzzi, swimming pool, and 29 staff.

In the second photo in the reel above, Jenner is seen with a huge diamond necklace, with a jewel-encrusted lip pendant, which is probably a reference to her brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News that the necklace was an “incredible display of jewelry craftsmanship, boasting pink and white micropave diamonds on an infinity link chain.”

“Accented with pear shape diamond dangles and a signature front lip piece, a custom design like this could easily cost upwards of $375,000,” she said.

Michael Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, also told E! News: “That piece of jewelry probably cost more than half a million dollars.”