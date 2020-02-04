Kylie Jenner says she has bone broth and raw celery juice for breakfast in a video about her diet

- source
- Harper’s BAZAAR/YouTube
- Kylie Jenner recently filmed a video for Harper’s Bazaar about everything she eats in a day.
- The 22-year-old mogul said she has bone broth, raw celery juice, a vanilla iced latte with oat milk, and peach tea in the morning for breakfast.
- She detailed her surprisingly low-key workout routine: “I never find myself in a gym. I find myself on the floor of my bedroom, looking up on like, Google or Pinterest, workouts – and doing abs, lunges, squats. All that good stuff.”
- She said she never eats the same thing for lunch or dinner, and said she’s a “big snacker” who eats an In-N-Out double cheeseburger for her “cheat meal.”
- Jenner also revealed daughter Stormi Webster has an obsession with bagels and a nut allergy.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.