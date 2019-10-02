Kylie Jenner wore a gold dress with a daring cutout and slit to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding, but some don’t think it’s appropriate

caption Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” on August 27. source David Livingston/Stringer/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner attended Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Justin Bieber’s wedding in South Carolina on Monday wearing a gold dress made by J’Aton Couture.

The single-shoulder gown is made from a foil-like fabric, and features a thigh-high slit and daring cutout across the chest.

Jenner accessorized the outfit with a butterfly-shaped clutch designed by Judith Leiber Couture, which previously retailed for $5,195.

While some people say they loved Jenner’s look, others have criticized her for wearing a style they feel is “inappropriate” for a wedding.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) married in South Carolina on Monday, the couple kept most details under wraps. But that didn’t stop Kylie Jenner from sharing a snap of her wedding attire on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Jenner shared four photos of the golden gown she appears to have worn to the Biebers’ reception. Her vintage dress, made from a foil-like material, was designed by J’Aton Couture. The single-shoulder gown also featured a daring cutout across the chest, as well as a thigh-high slit.

For accessories, Jenner chose jewel earrings and $395 Stuart Weitzman heels. She also carried a butterfly-shaped bag designed by Judith Leiber Couture, which previously retailed for $5,195 and is now sold out.

Read more: Kris and Kylie Jenner carried matching Birkin bags estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to talk business on a private jet

In response to her post, celebrities and fans alike complimented Jenner’s style.

“Honestly……… WOW,” Khloe Kardashian wrote.

“You look so good in gold!!!” an Instagram user said, followed by a heart emoji.

Still, some Instagram users said they felt the style of Jenner’s gown was “inappropriate” to wear to a wedding, as it might seem like she’s trying to look better than the bride.

“She looks fabulous but not for a wedding,” one person wrote.

“You don’t show up to a wedding trying to look better than the bride – just rude,” another person said.

“Not your wedding sis!! This is a bit much,” an Instagram user wrote.

Despite varying opinions, Jenner seems to love her dress.

A few hours after sharing her first batch of photos, Jenner shared two more images of her gown on Instagram. She captioned the post with a simple trophy emoji.

As wedding planner Amy Shey Jacobs of Chandelier Events previously told Insider for an article about dress-code etiquette, it’s not uncommon for modern wedding guests to attend ceremonies or receptions while wearing elaborate ensembles.

“When it comes to what to wear to a wedding, couples are bucking tradition by getting more creative with the attire requests,” Jacobs told us in 2017.

Still, she noted that “traditional dress codes still apply,” and encouraged guests to always err on the side of caution when choosing their outfits.

Representatives for Kylie Jenner did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.