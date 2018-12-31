Kylie Jenner posed for a photo shoot in a billowing $400 dress while holding baby Stormi

caption Kylie Jenner posted the new maternity photos on her Instagram page. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner posted two new portraits from a photo shoot with her daughter Stormi Webster on her Instagram page.

The photos, which were taken by photographer Sasha Samsonova, featured Jenner and baby Stormi in a field.

Jenner wore a $392 Kalita Brigitte silk-habotai dress in the photos.

The dress is currently sold out on Net-a-Porter.

Kylie Jenner shares a lot on Instagram, from photos of her rocking vintage ’90s T-shirts to images of her sporting the “naked” fashion trend.

But on Saturday, Jenner shared a new set of portraits, taken during a photo shoot with her daughter Stormi Webster, with her 122 million followers.

The black-and-white photos were taken by photographer Sasha Samsonova, and showed Jenner cradling Stormi while standing in a field.

Matching the simplicity of the photos, Jenner kept her caption short, writing “my baby is turning 1 soon” followed by a black heart emoji.

Samsonova also posted the photos on her Instagram account with the caption “lil angels.”

The dress that Jenner wore in the photos is currently sold out

According to style account @kyliejennersoutfit, the makeup mogul opted for a $392 billowing silk gown, which included spaghetti straps and an open back.

Since the photos were posted, the Kalita Brigitte silk-habotai dress appears to have sold out in every size.

caption The peach dress features a ruffled bottom. source Net-a-Porter

The sold-out dress can still be found on Net-a-Porter’s website, though it’s unclear if the retailer has plans to restock the style.

Representatives for Net-a-Porter did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

