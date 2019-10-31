Kylie Jenner dressed as Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ for Halloween, and her friends completed the look as the other Disney princesses

caption Kylie Jenner traded in her dark locks for a bright red wig. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner dressed up as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” for Halloween.

The costume included a red wig, purple shell bra, and a sparkly purse that looks like Ariel’s fish sidekick Flounder.

Jenner’s friends dressed up as a variety of other Disney princesses, including Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” and Cinderella.

The whole group put a sexy spin on the iconic looks. Kylie even captioned one Instagram post, “Ariel grew up.”

Kylie teased that she has more Halloween costumes coming on Twitter.

When it comes to Halloween, Kylie Jenner is known for going all out, and 2019 is proving to be no exception.

After dressing up as a Playboy bunny for a Halloween bash on Monday night, the makeup mogul showed off another elaborate costume on social media.

Kylie Jenner showed off an Ariel costume inspired by ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Instagram

The costume featured Ariel’s iconic purple shell bra and red hair, complete with a green sparkly skirt for a tail. Jenner also sported colored contacts to make her look even more like the Disney character.

The costume put a sexy spin on “The Little Mermaid,” which Jenner emphasized by captioning her post, “Ariel grew up.”

She tied the entire costume together with a sparkly fish purse resembling Ariel’s sidekick, Flounder.

Jenner’s friends also went along with the Disney theme and dressed up as some of the other princesses

Jenner’s myriad of famous friends completed her look with their complementary costumes, turning themselves into a squad of Disney characters.

Yris Palmer transformed into Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Anastasia Karanikolaou, who hosted a Playboy-themed party for the group earlier this week, channeled Cinderella.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick’s girlfriend, chose to dress up as Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty.”

caption Sofia Richie dressed up as Cinderella. source Sofia Richie/Instagram

And Victoria Villarroel was Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin.”

caption Victoria Villarroel dressed up as Jasmine from “Aladdin.” source Victoria Villarroel/Instagram

Jenner teased that she has more Halloween costumes on the way

She already warned her Twitter followers that she was going to be posting costume content until the holiday was over. However, she didn’t provide any clues as to what her next look may be.

get ready for waaaayyy to many Halloween posts starting tonight until tomorrow .. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 30, 2019

On Sunday, Jenner shared an Instagram post of her daughter Stormi dressed in a replica of her 2019 Met Gala costume. Her mini-me donned a lavender wig and feathered sleeves.

Since she has yet to show her followers a coordinating costume with Stormi, it’s likely that fans can expect at least one mother-daughter look before Halloween ends.