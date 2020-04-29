Kylie Jenner posted a poorly-edited picture on social media, and fans called out the makeup mogul for her blunder

Kylie Jenner posted a poorly-edited picture on social media, and her followers were quick to call out the makeup mogul for her editing fail.

Jenner apparently posted a picture of herself in a bikini, with the water around her knees warping in an unnatural way – a telltale sign of photo editing – according to her followers.

After users started calling her out on her blunder, Jenner deleted the pictures and reposted them, this time cropping out some of the photo-editing evidence.

This isn’t the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been called out for altering images – past mistakes have also caused a bit of an outcry on social media.

The makeup mogul posted pictures of herself posing in a bikini in a pool on Tuesday – but eagle-eyed followers noticed the water around her knees in one picture warping in a clearly unnatural way, which they pointed out as a sign of photo editing.

After followers called her out for her editing mistake, Jenner apparently deleted the edited pictures – reuploading similar ones later that appear to have the editing evidence cropped out.

While some fans were still hung up on Jenner’s apparent editing fail, others expressed their support for the makeup mogul after she shared the bikini photos.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has been called out for photo-editing fails on social media. In July 2019, a picture of her and her close friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou drew some criticism for apparently altering the images.

Critics said Karanikolaou’s figure looked heavily edited – especially her left leg, which appeared distorted and significantly smaller than her right.

Others also pointed that Karanikolaou’s left hip and left arm seemed unnaturally wavy, suggesting that her figure was edited or that the lines were pulled to make Jenner’s waist look smaller.

Representatives for Jenner didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.