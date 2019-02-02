Kylie Jenner spent more than $10,000 on Postmates in the last year alone. Here’s what she likes to order

- source
- Steven Lawton/Getty; Skye Gould/Business Insider
- Kylie Jenner – the 21-year-old socialite, Instagram star, and youngest daughter of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner – loves to use the on-demand delivery service Postmates.
- Postmates published a blog post showing just how much Kylie loves the delivery service, with an assortment of facts that show just how frequently she uses it, and examples of what she orders.
- We’ve highlighted the most interesting tidbits about Kylie’s Postmates obsession below.
Kylie Jenner is one of the most prolific users of the Postmates delivery service, having placed 186 orders in her first 365 days since signing up.
- source
- Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adidas
“Having joined Postmates just over a year ago, Kylie has quickly joined our top percentile of customers by using the app, on average, every other day of the year, from 65 different merchants, and for holding the unofficial record for most Postmates orders in a 10-minute window (4),” the company said in a blog post.
Kylie actually has five houses, but her main home is her most recent purchase: a Beverly Hills mansion she shares with her partner, rapper Travis Scott, which cost about $13.45 million when she bought it in 2018. Most of her orders come from local businesses around Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.
- source
- Zillow
Learn more about Kylie’s growing real estate empire.
Postmates says Kylie’s ordering habits differ in one notable way: While many orders are placed around lunch or dinner, most of Kylie’s orders happen around 10 a.m., in time for breakfast.
- source
- Getty Images
Postmates says Kylie’s most-ordered items are matcha lattes from Cha Cha Matcha …
- source
- INSIDER
… and cream cheese bagels from The Bagel Broker.
- source
- The Bagel Broker
In a single day in June, Kylie once ordered a 6-pack of macaron ice cream sandwiches from the Milk ice cream parlor …
- source
- MILK
… penne bolognese from Fred Segal Mauro Cafe …
- source
- Yelp/Cafe Mauro
… taquitos, Mexican rice, enchiladas, and a tostada salad from Casita del Campo …
- source
- Casita Del Campo
… an Impossible Burger from Umami Burger …
- source
- Umami Burger
… and of course, a cream cheese bagel from The Bagel Broker. That’s five different orders to five different restaurants in a five-hour sitting.
- source
- The Bagel Broker
According to Postmates, Kylie’s most expensive order from the past year was Don Julio Añejo 1942 Tequila, which retails for about $160 per bottle.
- source
- Don Julio
Kylie’s smallest order consisted of a bottle of SmartWater …
- source
- Glaceau
… and a single carrot. Yes, just one carrot. Not two. Just one.
- source
- AllThatGrows
Kylie’s last order before she delivered her baby, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018, consisted of McDonalds. Specifically, she ordered 10-piece chicken nuggets …
- source
- Hollis Johnson
… french fries …
- source
- Joanna Fantozzi
… and an Oreo McFlurry.
- source
- Instagram/SweetsandSunsets
Two other noteworthy Postmates orders from Kylie’s past year of deliveries included “three cozy blankets” from Target …
- source
- Target
… and a simple bottle of nail polish remover from Rite Aid.
- source
- Rite Aid
It’s safe to assume Kylie’s Postmates obsession will continue in 2019.
- source
- Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
But Kylie has a ways to go before catching up with Postmates’ top customer: The company recently said rapper <a href=”https://www.businessinsider.com/postmates-post-malone-spent-more-than-40000-in-past-year-2018-10″target=”_blank”>Post Malone spent $40,000 on the service in the past year alone</a>.
- source
- Rich Fury/Getty