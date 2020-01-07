People are calling Kylie Jenner a hypocrite for wearing fur after she mourned animals dying in the Australian bushfires

caption Kylie Jenner at the 2019 premiere of Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner recently posted on Instagram urging her fans to donate to a wildlife rescue in Australia, where bushfires have killed an estimated 500 million animals.

“This breaks my heart,” she wrote, alongside a photo of a koala.

Later that day, Jenner posted a photo of herself wearing $1,480 mules made from “luxurious mink fur,” according to the Louis Vuitton website.

People on Twitter have called her out for hypocrisy and “tone deaf” fashion choices.

Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram story has sparked accusations of hypocrisy and “tone deaf” fashion choices.

On Saturday, Jenner posted multiple Instagram stories urging her fans to donate to a wildlife rescue in Australia, where widespread bushfires have killed an estimated 500 million animals.

“This breaks my heart,” she wrote, alongside a photo of a koala that she reposted from sister Kim Kardashian West.

Hours later, however, Jenner posted a photo of herself wearing $1,480 mules made from “luxurious mink fur,” according to the Louis Vuitton website.

Many people have pointed out the apparent disconnect between these two updates and criticized Jenner for “faux concern” about animals.

Kylie posting about how she is feeling heartbroken about the death of animals in Australia due to fire and then posting her wearing a slipper made of minks fur is the biggest hypocrisy of 2020… pic.twitter.com/odq866E9Ji — Pop Crave (@popcrayye) January 6, 2020

i don’t understand how Kylie Jenner can post about the poor animals dying in the Australian fires and then two snaps later post a picture of her wearing real mink fur shoes — sustainable queen (@colourfulbeige) January 4, 2020

This is a reminder that Kylie Jenner showed faux concern for the animals dying in fires in Australia right before she posted her $1000 real mink fur slippers. Stop buying her products and send the money to charities that need it instead. She doesn't need your money. https://t.co/336AfYAXPi — Greggs Vegan Steak Bake Stan Account (@soypreme) January 7, 2020

Kylie Jenner posting about saving the koalas and then posting her real mink fur slippers…..make it make sense!?! — lil nugget (@JenBretty) January 6, 2020

kylie jenner really posted an insta story crying abt the animals in australia and then posted a picture of her real mink fur slides straight after ,,,, ???? circus time booboo — ???????????????? (@SERENDlPITITTY) January 6, 2020

Kylie posting a story about the AU fires then a story of her mink LV slippers is my favorite new definition of tone deaf — KT ???? (@katiegiff) January 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have drawn ire for wearing fur, though some members of the family have changed course in recent years.

In 2018, Kardashian West revealed that she’s given up wearing real fur and later said she had all her favorite pieces remade using faux fur.

In fact, Kardashian West recently implied that she and her sisters have contributed to relief efforts in Australia but resisted publicizing it – a tweet that also received backlash for perceived hypocrisy. Many people contrasted evidence of the Kardashian family’s large carbon footprint, like constant private jet usage, with the effects of Australia’s climate disaster.

You publicize everything else tho ???? AND STILL WEAR FUR….AND TAKE PRIVATE JETS…wild. — The Girl With The Hoops (@lil_miss_bill) January 6, 2020

Ok but didn’t you publicize you and Kanye renting out a Boeing 747 commercial airplane last year? No amount of charitable donation or trees any person or organization could plant cancel out those carbon emissions. — Abby (@altaylor1992) January 6, 2020

But you do publicize almost everything though like your opulent lifestyles, and wearing furs and taking luxurious private jets with high carbon dioxide emissions. This is just so pretentious and… hypocritical — ariés (@ariesmacasaet13) January 6, 2020

Representatives for Jenner and the Kardashian family didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.