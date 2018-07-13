People are donating money to Kylie Jenner to help her become the world’s youngest female billionaire

source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has an estimated worth of $900 million, according to Forbes.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help Kylie become the world’s youngest female billionaire.

When Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner, the 20-year-old cosmetic mogul from the Kardashian-Jenner family, was just $100 million shy of becoming the world’s youngest billionaire, fans of the reality TV star banded together.

On Twitter, multiple people joked that they intended to help raise the additional $100 million that would make Jenner the world’s youngest billionaire.

we need to raise $100 million to give to Kylie Jenner so she’s a full billionaire! let’s fucking go! let’s send a message! no negativity ???????????? — DarkSydePhelix (@ByYourLogic) July 11, 2018

“Skipping my child support payments to help this fierce female become an iconic billionaire!” One woman wrote.

Skipping my child support payments to help this fierce female become an iconic billionaire! I believe my daughters would support this if I were allowed contact with them!!!! — Birdy (@palebirdy) July 11, 2018

Now, the joke has been realized: a GoFundMe campaign has been created in Jenner’s honor by Instagram celebrity Josh Ostrovsky who goes by the nickname “The Fat Jewish.” So far, $268 has been raised on her behalf.

The campaign description reads:

“I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars. We must raise 100 million dollars to help her get to a billion, please spread the word, this is extremely important.”

While most people are donating around $5 a piece, one person gave as much as $100. However, if the campaign goal isn’t realized, people won’t actually be spending any money on it. For now, it’s only an act of internet satire.

This isn’t the first time the internet has crowdfunded on the behalf of an extremely wealthy person. A GoFundMe campaign that kicked off in April raised nearly $8,000 to purchase a couch for Elon Musk after CBS revealed that Musk had been sleeping on his office floor.