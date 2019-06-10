Kylie Jenner hosted a party with a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ theme and people think it was tone deaf

caption Kylie Jenner, “Handmaid’s Tale” fan. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Over the weekend Kylie Jenner threw a birthday party for her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The theme was “Handmaid’s Tale.”

Online, people are criticizing Jenner for taking inspiration from the dystopian show which depicts a reality in which women have limited autonomy.

People are calling the party, in which people wore the show’s distinct red robes and white bonnets and drank themed cocktails, “tone deaf” and “disheartening.”

Season 3 of the “Handmaid’s Tale” was released on Wednesday.

Kylie invited a slew of celebrities and gave the party something of a topical theme: “Handmaid’s Tale.” Season 3 of the program, which is based on a Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, was released on Hulu Wednesday. The show, set in a dystopian future, depicts a society called Gilead in which women have limited autonomy and reproductive rights.

caption “Handmaids Tale.” source Hulu

To many, it seemed a peculiar choice for a birthday party theme. As seen on now-expired Instagram stories, each guest was given their own red robe and white bonnet – the distinct costumes worn by the oppressed handmaidens in the show. The food and cocktails were given themed names like “Praise Be Vodka” and “Under His Eye Tequila.” In one video, Jenner could be heard saying “Welcome to Gilead.”

Read more: How ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ costumes became a symbol of the resistance

But not everyone found this quippy or clever. In fact, many found it “tone deaf” and “disheartening.”

With all of the serious reproductive rights fights that are going on, Kylie Jenner gave a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ themed birthday. This entire family is tone-deaf due to privilege, and don’t you forget it. pic.twitter.com/11ieyxX4ro — emy SDCC (@emythee) June 10, 2019

Kylie Jenner having a handmaid’s tale themed birthday party is peak white privilege. Like, what the actual fuck. — MJ (@yourfeminstboss) June 10, 2019

Kylie Jenner throwing her friend a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party complete with robes, Gilead flags, “Praised be” vodka and “Under his eye” tequila is so tone deaf, at any time, but especially when women’s rights and autonomy are particularly under attack. Disheartening. — Ana María (@anamgom) June 9, 2019

Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid’s Tale…..so…..who’s gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction?? WHO IS GOING TO TELL HER — mirandaaithi (@mirandaaithi) June 9, 2019

Jenner isn’t the first to be criticized for creating a “fun” interpretation of the dark series.

In September, Yandy, a lingerie retailer known best for Halloween costumes stopped selling a “sexy ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Halloween costume” after people were outraged over the design.