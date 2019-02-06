Kylie Jenner’s extravagant mansion is full of custom perks, from a Barbie-themed ‘glam room’ to a $48,600 indoor hammock

- source
- Erik Voake/Getty Images
- Architectural Digest‘s March 2019 issue takes readers inside Kylie Jenner‘s lavish mansion in Hidden Hills, California.
- The beauty mogul bought the property for $12 million in 2016 and hired famed interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to decorate it.
- Featuring pictures taken by photographer Douglas Friedman, the magazine’s tour shows Jenner’s Barbie-themed “glam room,” $48,600 indoor hammock, and other perks.
- The magazine’s March issue also includes photos from inside Kris Jenner’s home, taken by photographer William Abranowicz.
- Kris’ home was decorated by interior designer Waldo Fernandez and mother-and-son design duo, Kathleen and Tommy Clements.
Kylie Jenner is giving fans an intimate look inside her lavish mansion in Architectural Digest’s March 2019 issue.
In a new cover story published on its website on Tuesday, the magazine takes readers on a tour of Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills, a suburb of Los Angeles, California. When the beauty mogul bought the sprawling eight-bedroom property for $12 million in 2016, the home already came with a handful of perks including a theater, pool, gourmet kitchen, and spa, according to Trulia.
But Jenner wanted a “fresh, fun vibe to match the way [she] was feeling,” so she enlisted the help of famed interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to transform her entire mansion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder told Architectural Digest. Working with the mogul, Bullard ended up creating a look he describes as “glamorous but totally inviting.”
Many of the rooms in Jenner’s Hidden Hills mansion feature modern decor and clean color palettes. As seen on the cover of Architectural Digest’s March issue – taken by photographer Douglas Friedman, who also photographed Jenner’s complete house tour – her living room is decorated with a gray ottoman, white piano, gold table, and marbled black fireplace.
View this post on Instagram
Editor @amytastley: It goes without saying, the Jenner/Kardashian clan has an indisputable grip on the American imagination. Presented with the opportunity to show our readers (and the internet!) their brand-new, freshly decorated California homes, we sent in the cameras for exclusive double stories on mother @krisjenner and youngest daughter @kyliejenner. Founded in Los Angeles nearly 100 years ago, AD has a long history of charting the tides of domestic taste via celebrity homes. Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford’s Pickfair estate was published in these pages six times over the decades; @cher made seven appearances; and more recently @juliannemoore, @ricky_martin, Jennifer Aniston, and @robertdowneyjr have opened their doors to us. Because the public feels it ‘knows’ the celebrity (versus our private homeowners), there is an extra frisson in peeking into these residences– what will the interiors reveal…? Prepare for a jolt of surprise in our annual Star Power issue out now and online through the link in our profile. Photo of Kylie wearing @marcjacobs by @thefacinator; design by @martynbullard. Photo of Kris wearing @jc_obando by @wabranowicz; design by @waldos_designs and @clementsdesign. Text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell; fashion styling by @jilljacobsstudio and @charroxstylist
Here’s another look at that fireplace that Jenner posted herself.
Other rooms are bright and playful, with bursts of neon accents and animal prints. “Color was essential,” Jenner told Architectural Digest. “I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!”
Perhaps the best example of this is the 21-year-old’s custom-made “glam room,” where the star does her makeup and hair. The Barbie-themed room is decorated with pink seats, pink tabletops, a neon-pink sign that reads “PLASTIC” in capital letters, and at least two framed photos of Mattel’s iconic doll.
Other highlights of Jenner’s house include a walk-in closet for her numerous designer handbags; an indoor hammock by Jim Zivic for Ralph Pucci, which starts at $48,600; and a collection of giant condom sculptures from artist Beau Dunn’s “Size Does Matter” series.
View this post on Instagram
A little behind the scenes with @kyliejenner on our @archdigest shoot …. seen here in her handbag closet i designed for her with our amazing shoot team , photographer extrordinaire @thefacinator and our chic stylist @lawrenhowell …. @hermes Birkin bags courtesy of @kyliejenner ‘s incredible collection !
View this post on Instagram
“@kyliejenner is the ultimate celebrity, the ultimate influencer. For someone her age to have achieved so much is frankly astonishing,” says @martynbullard, the Los Angeles #AD100 designer tasked with conjuring a dream home worthy of the 21-year-old almost-billionaire superstar. “I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” Jenner recalls of her earliest conversations with the decorator. Sly nods to @kyliecosmetics, Jenner’s blockbuster business, abound. In the dining room, for example, the leather upholstery on the chairs was custom-dyed to match colors from Kylie’s lipstick collection, ranging from ceruse to pale pink to deep garnet. Everything reflects Kylie’s personality,” Bullard says, referring to the Damien Hirst “I Love You” butterfly silk screens that adorn the dining room, pictured here. Visit the link in our profile to see more of the home. Photo by @thefacinator; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
Architectural Digest’s special double-cover March issue also includes a tour of Kris Jenner’s mansion, which was taken by photographer William Abranowicz.
Like her daughter Kylie, Kris lives in Hidden Hills, but her light-filled home is decorated with more earthy, natural elements, with lots of fresh greenery, neutral-toned furniture, and wood accents.
The resulting effect is warm and calming, the product of a collaboration between interior designer Waldo Fernandez and mother-and-son design duo, Kathleen and Tommy Clements.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @archdigest for the amazing March covers!!! I have been a fan for so long and it was such a pleasure to share our creative sides with you…. such an honor and so much fun! #dreamcometrue #ArchitecturalDigest Special thanks to my amazing designers Tommy and Kathe @waldos_designs and @clementsdesign; Text by @mayer.rus; Styled by @lawrenhowell; Fashion styling by @jilljacobsstudio and @charroxstylist #Repost @archdigest: "Editor @amytastley: It goes without saying, the Jenner/Kardashian clan has an indisputable grip on the American imagination. Presented with the opportunity to show our readers (and the internet!) their brand-new, freshly decorated California homes, we sent in the cameras for exclusive double stories on mother @krisjenner and youngest daughter @kyliejenner. Founded in Los Angeles nearly 100 years ago, AD has a long history of charting the tides of domestic taste via celebrity homes. Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford’s Pickfair estate was published in these pages six times over the decades; @cher made seven appearances; and more recently @juliannemoore, @ricky_martin, Jennifer Aniston, and @robertdowneyjr have opened their doors to us. Because the public feels it ‘knows’ the celebrity (versus our private homeowners), there is an extra frisson in peeking into these residences– what will the interiors reveal…? Prepare for a jolt of surprise in our annual Star Power issue out now and online through the link in our profile. Photo of Kylie wearing @marcjacobs by @thefacinator; design by @martynbullard. Photo of Kris wearing @jc_obando by @wabranowicz; design by @waldos_designs and @clementsdesign. Text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell; fashion styling by @jilljacobsstudio and @charroxstylist"
See more photos of Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner’s full house tours online or in Architectural Digest’s March issue.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.
- Read more:
- Kylie Jenner wore a voluminous pink and orange gown covered in feathers, a huge departure from her usual style
- Kylie Jenner rocked the ‘no pants’ trend but her new blue hair stole the show
- Kylie Jenner ditched her pants and matched her outfit to her new pink hair
- Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi have matching gold shoes shaped like butterfly wings in the back