Kylie Jenner got her Christmas decorations from Target, because even a self-made billionaire can’t resist a Target run

- Kylie Jenner shared a YouTube video on Saturday giving fans a tour of her home, which is decorated for Christmas.
- When it comes to holiday decor, the entrepreneur and reality star seems to swear by Target.
- “I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all the amazing memories that I have,” Jenner said of her traditional Christmas decorations.
- Jenner, known for her popular Kylie Cosmetics line, was named as Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire in March.
Kylie Jenner gave fans an inside look at her home, which is all decked out for the holidays, in a YouTube video posted on Saturday.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and reality star revealed in her home tour that many of her Christmas decorations – from a variety of Santa Claus figurines, decorative winter scenes, and a glowing tree – are from Target.
In her video, Jenner captures the moment when she comes home from a volunteer event she attended with her mom, Kris Jenner. Stormi Webster, Kylie’s daughter, greeted her mom at the door.
Jenner’s holiday-themed house tour started with a look at an illuminated Christmas tree covered with sparkly red ornaments, which Jenner said were inspired by ornaments her mom used to display when Kylie was a kid.
“I love this because I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all the amazing memories that I have,” Jenner said of her decorated tree. “I wanted the same thing for Stormi, so I got all these ornaments for her because I just think they’re so traditional and cute.”
Jenner panned the camera to show her home’s many Santa Claus figurines, one of which Stormi gave a hug.
“We have big Santas everywhere,” Jenner added.
Jenner then gave viewers a look at a banquet table topped with festive items, such as a wooden calendar surrounded by strings of garland.
Also on the festive banquet cabinet were “snow”-covered trees and a figurine of Santa Claus carrying a small dog stuffed animal.
“My mom got me this,” Jenner said of the Santa Claus decoration.
Jenner then pointed out a miniature holiday town setup, which adorned a table in another room.
“On this console table over here, we have a ceramic little town,” Jenner said. “I’m pretty sure I got this from Target. I got most of my stuff from Target.”
Included in the festive scene is a tiny station wagon topped with a snow-covered tree, which retails for $7 at Target at the time of writing.
Along with her festive decor, Jenner shared what she called one of her favorite holiday candles: the scent Frasier Fir from fragrance brand Thymes. The scent is described as “crisp Siberian Fir needles, heartening cedarwood, and relaxing sandalwood.” The candle retails for $30 on Amazon at the time of writing.
“These candles, by the way, are everything,” Jenner said. “They literally make your house smell like Christmas.”
After stopping to smell the pine leaves, Jenner gave fans one last look at her many whimsical Santa figurines. This time, she showed a motorized Santa Claus figure climbing up a tiny ladder against a cabinet.
“Over here, Santa is climbing the ladder,” Jenner said. “You’re supposed to put this by your tree actually, but I liked him here. Stormi really likes him too. He sings all day.”
Jenner’s holiday-themed home tour comes just a few weeks after Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram Story showing her home’s abstract, monochromatic Christmas tree structures – which gained mix reactions from fans
Fans can find makeup tutorials, a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office (including Jenner’s now-infamous “Rise and shine” tune, which she sang to Stormi in the video), and other Kardashian-Jenner moments on Kylie Jenner’s YouTube channel.
You can watch the full tour of Jenner’s holiday decorations in the YouTube video below:
